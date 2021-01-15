KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays – Jan. 5-13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2021 sports year is underway as nearly more than two weeks worth of games have been completed.

Here is a look at the KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays from Jan. 5-13:

#5: Jarding beats the buzzer – West Central’s Josslin Jarding

In West Central’s win over Tea Area, the Trojans’ Josslin Jarding gets the ball with seconds to play in the first half and then beats the buzzer with a right wing three.

#4: Aguer with the transition slam – S.F. Washington’s Akok Aguer

The number four play of the week comes from Sioux Falls Washington’s 25 point win over in town rival Lincoln. Mikele Kambalo pushes it up court to Akok Aguer who throws down the transition dunk.

#3: A steal and slam for Van Donkersgoed – S.F. Christian’s Noah Van Donkersgoed

The third best play from the past week comes from Sioux Falls Christian’s Noah Van Donkersgoed who grabs the steal and then throws down the slam dunk.

#2: Thompson beats the buzzer from half court – USF’s Jack Thompson

The number two play of the week features a half court shot from USF’s Jack Thompson. The Cougars trial by three with just seconds to play in the first half when Thompson connects on a half court shot, tying the game at half. USF would go on to defeat Upper Iowa.

#1: Sayler throws down the one handed slam – White River’s Joe Sayler (Courtesy: White River High School)

The top play of the week comes from a Twitter Submission as White River’s Joe Sayler makes an impressive move to get past his defender and then he goes on to throw down the one handed dunk.