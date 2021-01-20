KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays – Jan. 14-20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the basketball season continues across South Dakota, it’s time for another look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays over the past seven days.

#5 – Issac Bruns scores a game high 31 points for Dakota Valley

The fifth best moment from the past five days comes from Dakota Valley sophomore Issac Bruns who scored an impressive 31 points in DV’s win over West Sioux.

#4 – Kolbeck drains the three before the buzzer – Tea Area’s Garrett Kolbeck

The fourth best play of the week comes from Tea Area’s Garrett Kolbeck who catches and connects on the right wing triple just before the buzzer. Kolbeck helped lead the Titans to a big 69-37 win over Garretson.

#3 – Behrens beats the buzzer for Brandon Valley – BV’s Hilary Behrens

The third best play of the week comes from a great play by Brandon Valley’s Hilary Behrens. The Brandon Valley forward drives baseline and beats the buzzer with a lay-up. She added a game high 24 points in their win over Harrisburg.

#2 – Jones converts the tough lay-up – USF’s Hannah Jones

The runner-up play of the week comes from USF’s Hannah Jones who blows by her defender, then splits defenders and finishes with the tough lay-up. She helped pace the Cougars to their fourth win of the season.

#1 – Fox throws down in win over Crookston – Northern State’s Parker Fox (Courtesy Northern State)

The top play of the week comes from Aberdeen where Northern State’s Parker Fox throws down several impressive dunks in the Wolves win over Minnesota Crookston. Fox led all scorers with 29 points in the Wolves win.