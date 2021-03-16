KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays – girls state tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The girls state basketball tournaments were held on March 11-13 as three teams were crowned as 2021 state champions.

A total of 36 games were played in that three day span and here is a look at the top five plays from the 2021 girls state basketball tournaments.

#5 – Behrens with the and one – Brandon Valley’s Hilary Behrens

The fifth best play from the girls state tournaments comes from the semifinal round of the class ‘AA’ tournament in Sioux Falls where Brandon Valley’s Hilary Behrens splits defenders, fights through the contact and somehow finishes with the tough and one. Despite her performance, the Lynx would fall to Rapid City Stevens.

#4 – Hanson with the spin cycle – Aberdeen Roncalli’s Olivia Hanson

The number four play from the state tournaments comes from the class ‘A’ state championship as Aberdeen Roncalli’s Olivia Hanson drives in and then makes a nice spin move as she finishes off the glass for the layup.

Hanson helped lead the Cavaliers to a 48-31 win over Hamlin to claim their first ever girls state championship.

#3 – Mwenentanda with the tough finish – Sioux Falls Washington’s Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda

The third best play from the past weekend features another nice spin move as Washington’s Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda drives baseline, spins and then finishes with the tough left handed shot.

The Warriors would pick up the quarterfinal win over Rapid City Central and later go on to claim the class ‘AA’ state championship with a win over Rapid City Stevens.

#2 – Barse from the other side of the court – Corsica/Stickney’s Raven Barse

The second best play comes from a three pointer from the other side of the court! Corsica/Stickney’s Raven Barse launches and connects from the other side of the court, just before the halftime buzzer.

However, the Jaguars would fall in the semifinal round, thanks to the number one play of the week.

#1 – Estes for the win! – White River’s Maleighya Estes

In the number one play of the week, White River is tied with Corsica/Stickney with just seconds to play when Maleighya Estes pulls up and knocks down the free throw line jumper, just before the buzzer as the Tigers picked up a 52-50 win over the Jaguars.

Whiter River would carry that momentum into the championship where they collected a 20 point win over Castlewood to claim their first ever girls state championship.