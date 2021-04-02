KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays from the Winter sports season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the calendar turns to April, the winter sports season has come to a close for local college and high school teams.

Here is a look at the top five plays from the Winter sports season, but we start first with an honorable mention:

HM: Dykman with the poster dunk – Augustana’s Adam Dykman

The lone honorable mention from the Winter sports season comes from Augustana’s Adam Dykman who throws down a two-handed, poster dunk over a player from SMSU.

Augustana finished the year with a 9-7 record and suffered a season ending loss in the quarterfinal round of the NSIC Tournament.

#5: Barse beats the buzzer from half court – Corsica-Stickney’s Raven Barse

The fifth best play from the last four months features a buzzer beater by Corsica-Stickney’s Raven Barse who connects from the half court line.

The Jaguars would finish the season with a fourth place finish at the class ‘B’ girls state tournament.

#4: Estes beats the buzzer for the win – White River’s Maleighya Estes

The number four play of the season comes from White River’s Maleighya Estes who pulls up from the free throw line and gets the friendly bounce to fall, just seconds before the buzzer. That shot led the Tigers to a 52-50 win over Corsica-Stickney.

White River would go on to win the class ‘B’ girls state championship.

#3: Shaffer earns the pin and the dual win – Pierre’s Hayden Shaffer (Credit: SDPB)

The number three play from the past four months comes on the wrestling mats where Pierre trails Rapid City Stevens in the state dual championships, until Hayden Shaffer gets the cradle and earns the late pin, handing the Governors a narrow 34-31 win to claim the class ‘A’ state wrestling duals.

#2: Swallow with the half court game winner – Rapid City Central’s Micah Swallow

The second best play from the winter season features an impressive game winning sequence by Rapid City Central’s Micah Swallow who grabs the rebound, dribbles to half court and then buries the game winning basket.

The Cobblers would finish the season with a narrow loss in the SoDak 16.

#1: Ruesink’s game winner earns Dell Rapids a quarterfinal win – Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink

The top play from the winter sports season comes from the class ‘A’ boys state basketball tournament where Dell Rapids is trailing by two when Landon Ruesink buries a triple as the buzzer sounds.

The Quarriers would earn a fourth place finish in the state tournament.

