KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays from the Month of May

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar has turned to June, which means it’s time to look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays from the month of May.

HM: Free turns a sharp double play – O’Gorman’s TJ Free – May 22

The first honorable mention comes from O’Gorman’s TJ Free who makes a nice stop at third, then steps on the bag and throws a strike to the plate to get the out for the double play.

The Knights would earn the win over Lincoln to advance to the state tournament.

HM: Ruesink earns the walk-off hit – Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink – May 18

The second and final honorable mention comes from Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink in the tenth inning. The junior flips a single into centerfield and that allows Austin Henry to score for the walk-off win over Tea Area, 1-0.

#5: Badger steals a single – SDSU’s Landon Badger – May 22

The fifth best play from the month of May comes from SDSU’s Landon Badger who charges in and then makes a spectacular diving catch to rob an opposing batter of a hit.

The Jackrabbits would earn a 7-4 win over Oral Roberts.

#4: Heinert with a sweet dive – Sioux Falls Washington’s Garren Heinert – May 29

The number four play of the month comes from the class ‘A’ state tournament as Washington’s Garren Heinert comes out of no where to make an amazing catch and steal a hit from Harrisburg.

Despite Heinert’s effort, the Warriors lost to Harrisburg in the class ‘A’ championship, 3-2.

#3: Chatwell makes a dive – Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Billy Chatwell – May 11

Checking in at number three is a play from May 11 as Roosevelt’s Billy Chatwell chases a ball down in the gap and then makes a diving catch to steal a single.

However, Harrisburg would pick up the win over Roosevelt, 4-0.

#2: SDSU flashes the leather to a Summit League title – SDSU Softball – May 15

The second best play from the past month features two plays from the SDSU softball team. SDSU’s Peyton Daugherty makes a catch while crashing into the fence for the nice out. Then later, Omaha is threatening to score, but Jocelyn Carillo makes the great catch to seal the win and claim the Summit League championship for the Jacks.

#1: Peters sets a state record – Wagner’s Jaden Peters – May 4

The top play from the month of May comes from the field events at the Little Missouri Valley Conference track meet. Wagner’s Jaden Peters vaults himself up and over the mark of 16 feet, one and a half inches to set a new state record in the pole vault.

That’s a look at last month’s top plays of the month. If you would like to be featured on KELOLAND’s top plays, tweet to us by using the hashtag #KELOSports.