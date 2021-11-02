KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays from October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — October has come to a close, which means it’s time to take a look at the top plays from October.

HM: Jarding skies for the interception – Hanson’s Jackson Jarding

The first honorable mention comes from Hanson’s Jackson Jarding who climbs the ladder and grabs the interception over the Howard receiver. Despite this great play, Hanson would fall 26-0.

HM: Dell Rapids uses the hook and ladder – Dell Rapids’ Brayden Pankonen

The final honorable mention features a little trickery as Dell Rapids’ Austin Henry throw to Braden Fersdahl who catches and then pitches it to Brayden Pankonen and he is gone for the touchdown. Dell Rapids earned the 19-15 win over West Central.

#5: A juggling grab for Foley – Harrisburg’s Aidan Foley

The fifth best play from October comes from Harrisburg’s Aidan Foley who tips the ball in the air and then brings it back in, while absorbing a hit. That set up a touchdown on the next play as the Tigers completed the undefeated regular season with a win over Brandon Valley.

#4: Piper makes the diving grab – Washington’s Josh Piper

Checking in at number four is a play from Washington’s Josh Piper who makes a diving catch in the endzone. Despite this incredible play, the Warriors would fall to Lincoln in the quarterfinals.

#3: Crazy play leads to scoop and score – SDSU’s Malik Lofton

The third best play of the month is wild. Southern Illinois feeds running back Javon Williams Jr. who works his way to a diving attempt at a touchdown, but Caleb Sanders hits Williams forcing a fumble and SDSU’s Malik Lofton would pick it up and he’s gone… 97 yards for the touchdown. Despite this play, the Jacks would fall 42-41 to SIU.

#2: Timber Lake’s late score leads to quarterfinal win – Timber Lake’s Kedrick Martin and Hank Kraft

The runner-up play of the month comes from Timber Lake as they are tied at 18 with ten seconds to play. Quarterback Kedrick Martin fires deep and connects with Hank Kraft who scores the 44 yard touchdown. Timber Lake would earn a 24-18 win over Lyman.

#1: Beresford wins via the walk-off – Beresford’s Tate VanOtterloo and Isaiah Richards

The top play of the month comes from the final seconds of an 11B first round playoff game. Beresford trails by three when quarterback Tate VanOtterloo buys time and rolls left and then fires downfield for Isaiah Richards who hauls in the 24 yard touchdown for the win. The Watchdogs would advance to the quarterfinals with a 27-24 win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton.

That’s a look at the top plays from the month of October. If you’d like to see your top play on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.