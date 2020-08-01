KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays for the month of July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the calendar turns to August, many local legion and amateur baseball teams are preparing for their state tournaments. KELOLAND Sports streamed 17 games in July and here is the top five plays from the entire month, but we start first with a honorable mention.

The lone honorable mention from the month of July comes from Brandon Valley’s Joe Kolbeck who makes a nice stop at short and then make a great throw on the run. The play ended the inning and helped Brandon Valley earn an 11-3 win.

The number five play of the month features a diving catch from the same game. Sioux Falls East’s Jaden Feterl would take away a single from Brandon Valley when Feterl made this diving catch.

The number four play of the month comes from the same team, but in a different game. Sioux Falls East is trying to get out of a jam when short stop Garren Heinert made a diving catch in shallow left field to end the inning. Sioux Falls East would go on to earn a 6-3 win over Sioux Falls West.

The number three play of the month comes from Vermillion’s Sam Ward in the opening round of the Region 4 VFW tournament. Ward had the bases loaded in the eighth inning when he flew out to centerfield, allowing Connor Saunders to score for a walk-off win.

The runner-up play from July came from Charlie Ward of Vermillion in the same game. Garretson was looking to add on to an early lead when Ward makes a diving catch down the left field line to take away a hit and end the inning. Verm would earn a 10-9 win and later win the Region 4 tournament and advance to the state tournament.

The top play of the month comes from an amateur baseball contest in the opening round of the District 4 tournament. Madison and the Dell Rapids Mudcats are tied at 3 with the bases loaded when Mark Abrahamson drives a long single into the gap. Jimmy Bauer would score as the Mudcats earned a walk-off 4-3 win. Dell Rapids would clinch a state tournament spot five days later.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Month. If you have a top play, you can submit it by using the hashtag KELOSports on Twitter.

