KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays for the month of July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — July was a busy month on the diamond as local legion and softball teams competed in their state tournaments. Here is a look at the best of the best plays from the month of July:

HM: Graber steals a single – Sioux Falls East’s Grant Graber

The first honorable mention comes from a great diving stop from Sioux Falls East’s Grant Graber who robs a Brandon Valley hitter of a single. Graber would help lead Post 15 East to a win over Post 131.

HM: Long goes long for the win – Harrisburg’s Tyman Long

The second and final honorable mention is a walk-off homerun by Tyman Long. Post 45 trails by two when Long gets his pitch and launches a three run shot over the left field fence. Harrisburg would claim the 4-3, eight inning victory over Renner.

#5: Behrend nearly throws a perfect game – Sioux Falls West’s Ethan Behrend – Courtesy: Melanie Zeman

The fifth best play of the month features a tremendous pitching performance by Ethan Behrend of Post 15 West. The right-handed pitcher threw a complete game, no-hitter and walked just one opposing hitter. Sioux Falls West would earn a 14-0 win.

#4: A robbery by Brown – SD Phoenix’s Sierra Brown

Checking in at number four is a nice catch from the SD Phoenix’s Sierra Brown who ranges back to the fence and then reaches over the wall and robs a homerun from a Renegade hitter. The Phoenix would finish runner-up in the state tournament.

#3: Long goes long… three times – Harrisburg’s Tyman Long

The third best play of the month features one great performance by Harrisburg’s Tyman Long who blasts three homeruns, while knocking in four runs batted in in their win over Brookings, in the first round of the playoffs.

#2: Ward soars for the out – Vermillion’s Charlie Ward

The runner-up play of the month comes from the Region 3B Tournament as Vermillion’s Charlie Ward races back and makes a superb diving catch. Lennox was attempting to add an insurance run, but Ward had other ideas. He helped lead Post 1 to a Region 3B crown.

#1: Martin makes the diving grab – Aberdeen’s Brock Martin

The top play from the month of July comes from Harmodon Park as Aberdeen’s Brock Martin ranges back and then adjusts and makes a sensational diving catch to rob Nate Sprenkle of a hit.

Despite his effort, the Smitty’s would fall 11-6 to Post 15 East.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top plays from the month of July. If you’d like to see your play on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.