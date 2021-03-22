KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays – Boys State Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The high school basketball season came to a close following the conclusion of the boys state basketball tournaments last weekend.

Here is a look at the top five plays from the weekend, but first a look at a pair of honorable mentions:

Honorable Mention: Ryken beats the buzzer – Yankton’s Mac Ryken

The first honorable mention comes from Yankton’s Mac Ryken who throws up an off-balanced jumper and connects just before the buzzer. Despite Ryken’s effort, the Bucks would fall to Roosevelt 69-43.

HM: Mors buries the tough jumper – Yankton’s Matthew Mors

The final honorable mention comes from Yankton’s Matthew Mors who spins and buries a really tough jumper to give the Bucks a five point lead with under a minute to play. Mors would finish with 17 points and help Yankton earn a 50-46 win over Mitchell.

#5: Garry from way downtown – De Smet’s Kalen Garry

The fifth best play from the boys state tournaments comes from the class ‘B’ title game where De Smet’s Kalen Garry pulls the trigger and hits his mark from way downtown. The shot fell just before the buzzer and gave the Bulldogs a 33-18 lead at halftime.

#4: Libis slices and dices for two – Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Connor Libis

The number four play from the weekend features Dell Rapids St. Mary senior, Connor Libis, who slices around the defense and then somehow connects on the tough layup. Libis tallied 28 points as the Cardinals picked up a six point, quarterfinal win over White River.

#3: Garry with the steal and slam – De Smet’s Kalen Garry

The third best play from the weekend features a steal and slam by De Smet’s Kalen Garry who helps put an exclamation point on their state championship victory. Garry added a game high 23 points in the win over Aberdeen Christian.

#2: A pair of slams for Akot – Sioux Falls Washington’s Angok Akot

The second best play of the weekend comes from Sioux Falls Washington’s Angok Akot who throws down this big slam over a player, then later adds a transition dunk. Despite the effort by Akot, the Warriors would fall to O’Gorman, 51-48.

#1: Ruesink for the win – Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink

The top play from the boys state tournaments comes from the eighth-seeded Dell Rapids Quarriers who are tied until Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney earns a steal and layup, with 6 seconds to play, however, the Quarriers respond as Colin Rentz flies down the court and dishes to Landon Ruesink who buries the game winning shot at the buzzer. The Quarriers earned a 53-52 win over the top-seeded Tanagers.

That’s a look at the top plays from the boys state tournaments. If you have a top play that you would like to see featured, tweet to us using the #KELOSports.