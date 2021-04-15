KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays – April 8-14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The outdoor sports season is here as local college and high school teams have moved outdoors, despite some chilly weather.

Here is a look at the top five plays of the week:

Honorable Mention: Daugherty with the dive – SDSU’s Peyton Daugherty

The lone honorable mention belongs to SDSU softball’s Peyton Daugherty who makes a diving catch in left field to end the inning. Her efforts helped the Jacks earn an 8-0, shutout win over Omaha.

#5: 11 straight titles for the Vikings – Augustana Women’s Tennis

The fifth best moment of the week comes from the tennis courts where Augustana earned a 7-0 win over SMSU, advancing the Vikings to 9-0 in conference play while also earning Augie their eleventh straight NSIC regular season title.

#4: Pardo uses the power – Augustana’s Mary Pardo

The number four play of the week comes from Mary Pardo who launched a total of three homeruns in a pair of wins for Augustana softball. The Vikings cruised to the double header sweep over SMSU.

#3: Hackman with the walk-off – SDSU’s Derek Hackman

The number three play of the week comes from a walk-off homerun by SDSU’s Derek Hackman who hammers a three-run homerun over the right field fence. The Jackrabbits earned a 9-8 win over Omaha.

#2: Lenox leads SDSU to sweep of Omaha – SDSU’s Kelsey Lenox

The second best moment of the week features SDSU softball’s Kelsey Lenox who in four games, collected four homeruns, seven hits and a staggering 14 runs batted in. The jacks earned a four game, weekend sweep of Omaha.

#1: Air Anderson – USD’s Zack Anderson

The top play of the week comes from the high jump last Saturday where USD’s Zack Anderson clears an impressive 2.26 meters. Anderson not only made program history, but he also qualified for the Olympic trials. He is now tied for the NCAA outdoor lead.

