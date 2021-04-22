KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays – April 15-21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a new week, comes a new edition of the KELOLAND top five plays with this week featuring football, basketball and baseball.

#5: Schmidt turns a sharp double play – Mitchell’s Jonah Schmidt

The fifth best play of the week features a sharp double play by Mitchell’s Jonah Schmidt who makes a nice stop at short, then steps on the bag and makes a strong throw to get the runner at first, though the Kernels would fall to Roosevelt.

#4: A big game for Barth – Augustana’s Jordan Barth

The number four play of the week features a solid performance by Augustana’s Jordan Barth who collected two home runs and a single in the Vikings’ 7-1 win over USF. He finished with a game high three runs batted in.

#3: Dakota Marker comes back to SDSU – SDSU Football

The SDSU football team checks in at number three following their 27-17 win over rival North Dakota State. The Jacks rushed for an impressive 305 yards including 126 yards from quarterback Mark Gronowski and 95 yards from Pierre Strong Jr.

#2: Valandra-Prue with the sweet assist – White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue

The number two play of the week features a nice pass in the Girls All-Star game as White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue uses the behind the back dish to spot Sydni Schetnan for the layup. Valandra-Prue tallied a game high 20 points.

#1: Heinert wins it with a walk-off – Sioux Falls Washington’s Garren Heinert

The top play of the week comes from the baseball diamond where Washington is tied with Brandon Valley until Garren Heinert hooks a single into left field, allowing Bronson Moet to score from second. That walk-off hit led the Warriors to a 3-2 win over the Lynx.

It's a walk-off winner for @SFW_Baseball. They earn a 3-2 win over @BVLynxBaseball as Heinert delivers the game winning swing ⬇️⬇️⬇️ @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/WKC9ajYsGQ — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) April 21, 2021

If you have a play that you would like to see featured on KELOLAND, tweet to us using the #KELOSports.