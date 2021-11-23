KELOLAND.com Top 10 Plays of the high school football season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The high school football season has come to a close in South Dakota as seven new state champions were crowned in Vermillion. So here’s a look at the top ten plays from the high school football season.

#10: Timber Lake’s late score leads to quarterfinal win – Timber Lake’s Kedrick Martin and Hank Kraft

The tenth best play of the football season comes from Timber Lake as they are tied at 18 with ten seconds to play in the quarterfinals. Quarterback Kedrick Martin fires deep and connects with Hank Kraft who scores the 44 yard touchdown. Timber Lake would earn a 24-18 win over Lyman.

#9: Peterson for the win – Pierre’s Cole Peterson

At number nine is a walk-off score from a state championship. Pierre and Tea Area are tied at 27 with seconds to play, when kicker Cole Peterson splits the uprights from 40 yards out to give the Governors their fifth straight state championship.

#8: Beresford wins via the walk-off – Beresford’s Tate VanOtterloo and Isaiah Richards

The eighth best play of the football season comes from the final seconds of an 11B first round playoff game. Beresford trails by three when quarterback Tate VanOtterloo buys time and rolls left and then fires downfield for Isaiah Richards who hauls in the 24 yard touchdown for the win. The Watchdogs would advance to the quarterfinals with a 27-24 win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton.

#7: A pick six for Pica; DRSM wins 9B crown – Dell Rapids St. Mary’s John Pica

Checking in at number seven is a play from Dell Rapids’ St. Mary’s John Pica who steps in front of a pass and grabs the interception. He would then break two tackles on his way to a pick six touchdown. That effort would help lead the Cardinals to a 9B state championship.

#6: Garry beats the double team – De Smet’s Colt Wilkinson to Kalen Garry

The sixth best play from football season comes from Kalen Garry who soars above two defenders and brings in the catch and then takes it the distance for the 49 yard touchdown. The Bulldogs would earn a 30-20 win over Wolsey-Wessington in the season opener.

#5: Gilbert makes the juggling grab – Viborg-Hurley’s Hayden Gilbert

Number five comes from a 9AA contest where Viborg-Hurley’s Hayden Gilbert goes up into double coverage and brings in the catch, but then the ball pops up, so Gilbert has to pin the catch to his leg for the touchdown. Despite this great play, the Cougars would fall to Canistota/Freeman.

#4: One hand only for #1 – Roosevelt’s Asmerom Mahammad

The fourth best play from the high school season features a tremendous play by Roosevelt’s Asmerom Mahammad who plays the ball perfectly. He uses his right hand to reach up and make the terrific interception. Roosevelt would give the Tigers a battle, but Harrisburg would go on to earn a 38-34 win over Roosevelt.

#3: Alpers hauls in the seven time tipped pass – O’Gorman’s David Alpers

Checking in at number three is a play that comes from the first half of the Dakota Bowl as David Alpers has a defender all over him and the two tip the pass seven times before Alpers brings in the incredible one-handed catch. The Knights would go on to earn a 14-12 win over Roosevelt.

#2: Who needs two hands? – Gayville-Volin’s Kyle Hirsch

The runner-up play of the football season is one incredible catch. Gaville-Volin’s Kyle Hirsch reaches up and hauls in the incredible one-handed catch for the huge gain. The Raiders would earn a 42-8 win over Dell Rapids St. Mary in the first game of the season.

#1: HAIL MARY! Lincoln earns walk-off touchdown – Lincoln’s Tate Schafer and Jack Smith

The top play of the high school football season features the final play from one of September’s Games of the Week. Lincoln trails by one with time expiring, so quarterback Tate Schafer throws up the Hail Mary and after being deflected, Jack Smith hauled in the catch and took it into the endzone for the 53 yard touchdown. The Patriots earned a 31-26 win over Watertown.

