KELOLAND.com Top 10 Plays of August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first two weeks of the high school football season have come to a close and with that, the calendar has turned to September.

Here is a look at the top ten plays from the month of August:

#10: Henry starts the Jefferson era strong – Jefferson’s Cohen Henry

The tenth best play from August features a tremendous diving interception by Jefferson’s Cohen Henry. This was the first possession ever in Jefferson football history and Henry helped start the Cavaliers on the right foot. Jefferson would win 17-14 over Washington.

#9: Osthus makes the sweet grab – De Smet’s Colt Wilkinson to Rhett Osthus

The ninth best play of the month comes from the De Smet Bulldogs in their first game as Colt Wilkinson would connect with a diving Rhett Osthus in the endzone for the touchdown. The Bulldogs would go on to defeat Wolsey-Wessington.

#8: Cleveland uses the brakes – McCook Central/Montrose’s Will Cleveland

Checking in at number eight is a 51 yard touchdown from Will Cleveland. McCook Central/Montrose quarterback Gavin Gordon connects with Cleveland who throws on the brakes to avoid two Beresford defenders and would then cruise in for the touchdown. The Cougars would earn a 22-13 win.

#7: HAIL MARY! Waldera to Jarding for the TD – Hanson’s Kade Waldera to Jackson Jarding

It is a hail mary that checks in at number seven as the first half time has expired for Hanson when Kade Waldera avoids a sack and then fires deep and hits Jackson Jarding in the endzone for the touchdown. Hanson would earn a narrow 24-16 win over Parkston.

#6: Gohn shakes and bakes for the 60 yard run – Wolsey-Wessington’s Marion Gohn

Checking in at number six is a sweet run by Marion Gohn of Wolsey-Wessington. First the quarterback makes a sweet spin move, he’ll later add a nice juke and turn the play into a 60 yard run. That would set up a later touchdown for the Warbirds.

#5: Van Holland with the walk-off – Garretson’s Jenna Van Holland

The number five play of the month comes from Garretson’s female kicker, Jenna Van Holland. The game is tied at 42 in overtime when Van Holland connects on the game winning, walk-off extra point. The Blue Dragons would earn a 43-42 win over Viborg-Hurley.

#4: Hirsch goes beast mode – Gayville-Volin’s Kyle Hirsch

Kyle Hirsch of Gayville-Volin breaks five tackles in the number four play of the week as he runs left, then comes back right and then finally finds a hole to score the 25 yard touchdown.

#3: Garry beats the double team – De Smet’s Colt Wilkinson to Kalen Garry

The third best play of the month comes from Kalen Garry who soars above two defenders and brings in the catch and then takes it the distance for the 49 yard touchdown. The Bulldogs would earn a 30-20 win over the Warbirds.

#2: Alpers hauls in the seven time tipped pass – O’Gorman’s David Alpers

The runner-up play of the month comes from the first half of the Dakota Bowl as David Alpers has a defender all over him and the two tip the pass seven times before Alpers brings in the incredible one-handed catch. The Knights would go on to earn a 14-12 win over Roosevelt.

#1: Who needs two hands? – Gayville-Volin’s Kyle Hirsch

The top play from the month of August may just be the top catch of the entire season! Gaville-Volin’s Kyle Hirsch reaches up and hauls in the incredible one-handed catch for the huge gain. The Raiders would earn a 42-8 win over Dell Rapids St. Mary.

That’s a look at this month’s KELOLAND.com Top 10 Plays of the month. If you would like to see you play or playmaker featured on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.