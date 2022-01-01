KELOLAND.com Top 10 Plays of 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2021 has come to a close as there was 12 months of action. Here is a look at the top plays of the year.

#10: Beresford wins via the walk-off – Beresford’s Tate VanOtterloo and Isaiah Richards – October 21

The tenth best play of the year comes from the first round of the playoffs. Beresford trails by three when quarterback Tate VanOtterloo buys time and rolls left and then fires downfield for Isaiah Richards who hauls in the 24 yard touchdown for the win. The Watchdogs would later advance to the semifinals.

#9: Estes sends White River to championship – White River’s Maleighya Estes – March 12

The ninth best play of the year goes to White River’s Maleighya Estes who orsica-Stickney. The Tigers would go on to win the class ‘B’ state championship.

#8: One hand only for #1 – Roosevelt’s Asmerom Mahammad – September 24

The eighth play of the year features a tremendous play by Roosevelt’s Asmerom Mahammad who plays the ball perfectly. He uses his right hand to reach up and make the terrific interception. However, Roosevelt would fall to Harrisburg, 38-34.

#7: Scheiereman beats the buzzer, SDSU beats WSU – SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman – December 11

Checking in at number seven is a buzzer beater from SDSU as they are tied with Washington State at 74. Baylor Scheierman would create plenty of separation with his step back and then he would bury the game winning triple. The Jackrabbits picked up a 77-74 win over Washington State.

#6: Swallow sinks half court game winner – Rapid City Central’s Micah Swallow – January 23

The sixth best play is an impressive buzzer beater as Rapid City Central’s Micah Swallow launches and connects on a half court, game winning shot. Swallow and the Cobblers picked up a 62-59 win over Roosevelt in January.

#5: Ruesink for the win – Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink – March 18

The fifth best play of the year comes from the class ‘A’ state tournament. Dell Rapids trails Vermilion until the Quarriers Colin Rentz flies down the court and dishes to Landon Ruesink who buries the game winning shot at the buzzer. The Quarriers earned a 53-52 win over the top-seeded Tanagers.

#4 Nilsen wins U.S. Olympic Trials – Chris Nilsen – June 21

At number four is a moment in June from the U.S. Olympic Trials for the pole vault. USD alum Chris Nilsen clears the height of 19 feet, two and a quarter inches to claim first place. Nilsen went on to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

*Due to video restrictions, we are unable to show the official U.S. Olympic Trials vault.

#3: Who needs two hands? – Gayville-Volin’s Kyle Hirsch – August 20

The third best play of the year is one of top catches of the season. Gaville-Volin’s Kyle Hirsch reaches up and hauls in the incredible one-handed catch for the huge gain. The Raiders would earn a 42-8 win over Dell Rapids St. Mary.

#2: HAIL MARY! Lincoln earns walk-off touchdown – Lincoln’s Tate Schafer and Jack Smith – September 4

The runner-up play of the year features quite the finish between Lincoln and Watertown. Lincoln quarterback Tate Schafer throws up the Hail Mary and after being deflected, Jack Smith hauls in the catch and takes it into the endzone for the 53 yard touchdown. The Patriots earned a 31-26 win over Watertown.

#1: USD wins with a Hail Mary – USD’s Carson Camp to Jeremiah Webb – November 13

The top play of the year comes from the final play of the SDSU vs. USD football game. The Coyotes trail 20-17 with just one second to play, so quarterback Carson Camp fires down field and the ball is tipped three times before landing in the hands of Jeremiah Webb for the touchdown. USD earned the 23-20, walk-off win over SDSU.

That’s a look at this year’s KELOLAND.com top ten plays of the year. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.