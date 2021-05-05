KELOLAND.com Top 10 Plays from April

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The month of April was busy for local college and high school teams and with that, came several top plays and play makers.

Here is a look at the KELOLAND.com top ten plays from the month of April:

#10: A big day for Badger – SDSU’s Landon Badger – April 24

The tenth best moment of the month comes from Saturday, April 24 and features three homeruns by SDSU’s Landon Badger who blasted a grand slam, a solo and a three-run homerun in the Jackrabbits 12-2 win over NDSU.

#9: Lenox leads SDSU to sweep of Omaha – SDSU’s Kelsey Lenox – April 10-11

The ninth best moment of the month comes from SDSU softball’s Kelsey Lenox, who in four games, collected four homeruns, seven hits and a staggering 14 runs batted in. The Jacks earned a four game, weekend sweep of Omaha.

#8: Beazley walks off the Bison – SDSU’s Drew Beazley – April 23

The number eight play of the month comes from the SDSU baseball team as the game is tied at two in the ninth, until Drew Beazley chops a single into left field allowing Carson Max to score for the walk-off, 3-2 win over NDSU.

#7: Heinert wins it with a walk-off – Sioux Falls Washington’s Garren Heinert – April 20

The number seven play of the month comes from the baseball diamond where Washington is tied with Brandon Valley until Garren Heinert hooks a single into left field, allowing Bronson Moet to score from second. That walk-off hit led the Warriors to a 3-2 win over the Lynx.

#6: Swift steals a single – USF’s Lexi Swift – April 23

The sixth best play from the month of April features a spectacular diving catch from USF’s Lexi Swift who robs an Augustana hitter of a single. The Cougars would split the double header.

#5: Brooker goes upper ninety for game winning goal – SDSU’s Eden Brooker – April 2

The fifth best moment of the month comes from the soccer field where SDSU is tied with North Dakota in double overtime, until SDSU’s Eden Brooker shoots the upper ninety for the game winning goal. The Jacks earned a 1-0 win.

#4: Hackman with the walk-off – SDSU’s Derek Hackman – April 11

The number four play comes from a walk-off homerun by SDSU’s Derek Hackman who hammers a three-run homerun over the right field fence. The Jackrabbits earned a 9-8 win over Omaha.

#3: Baier shows the power – Augustana’s Sam Baier – April 2

The third best play of the month comes from Augustana’s Sam Baier who hits not one, not two, but seven home runs in a double header victory over Bemidji State. Baier knocked in 14 RBI’s in the two Augustana blowout wins.

#2: Graber shows off the range – Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Grant Graber – April 27

The number two play of the month comes from Lincoln’s Grant Graber who makes a diving snag up the middle and then throws out the runner to retire the side. Despite Graber’s efforts, the Patriots would fall 5-2 to Harrisburg.

#1: Air Anderson – USD’s Zack Anderson – April 10

The top play from the month of April comes from the high jump where USD’s Zack Anderson clears an impressive 2.26 meters. Anderson not only made program history, but he also qualified for the Olympic trials. He is now tied for the NCAA outdoor lead.