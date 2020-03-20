SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota winter sports season was nearing its end when the COVID-19 outbreak put the entire sports world on hold. Here is a look at the KELOLAND.com top plays of the winter season and we start with number ten.

The No. 10 play of the winter sports season comes from a JV game in Langford. In the game’s final seconds, Langford Senior Gabe Smith, who has down syndrome, takes a shot but doesn’t connect. That’s when Aberdeen Christian eighth grader Garrett Pearson gave Gabe another chance and he connected for the buzzer beating basket.

The No. 9 play of the season features a Weston Geraets who was no stranger to the KELOLAND.com top plays list. Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Senior Cole Welbig leaves the ball off the backboard for Geraets who throws down the two handed jam. The Cardinals would cruise to the 61-34 win over Deubrook Area.

The top play from the first week of February checks in at No. 8. First, Akoi Akoi throws down the two handed slam, but he’s not done as he’ll race to the other end of the floor and come up with the swat. The Knights earned a 58-48 win over Brandon Valley on February 1.

The No. 7 play of the Winter sports season comes from White River’s Remedy Morrison. At the end of the first quarter, Morrison throws up a half court shot and beats the buzzer for 3 of her team high 13 points. White River would fall 51-35 to De Smet in the SoDak 16.

The next play lands at No. 6 and comes from Langford Area junior Colin Frey who beats the buzzer from the other side of the court. Frey helped lead Langford Area to a 62-50 playoff victory over Wilmot.

At the middle of the list of top plays is a game-winning shot by the Tri-Valley Mustangs. At the beginning of the play, the ball nearly goes out of bounds but Tri-Valley’s Blayne Gacke makes a diving save to Grace Steineke who makes the spinning game-winner for the Mustangs. Tri-Valley earned a 35-33 win over Sioux Falls Christian.

The No. 4 four moment of the season comes from the USD Coyotes who claimed the Summit League Women’s Championship with a narrow win over SDSU. The Coyotes also concluded the season with a perfect 19-0 record against conference opponents.

The No. 3 moment of the year is from Yankton’s Matthew Mors. Eight days after Mors surpassed 2,000 points, the Yankton junior would connect on this lay-up to become the all-time leading scorer in class ‘AA’ boy’s basketball.

The No. 2 play of the winter season comes from Viborg-Hurley junior Chase Mason who shows off his skills as he throws down the one-handed jam, over a defender, plus the foul. Mason led the Cougars to a win over Gayville-Volin.

The top play of the winter sports season comes from USD Senior Chris Nilsen who is known for his talents in the pole vault. Nilsen vaulted his way for an amazing 19 feet, 5 and a half inches, which is the new NCAA indoor record. The vault also earned Nilsen National Athlete of the Week honors.

That is a look at the top plays of the 2020 Winter sports season.