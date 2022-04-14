SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — April means the return of outdoor sports as local high school and college teams take to the diamond. Here’s a look at this week’s top five plays:

HM: Mix with a sliding stop – Augustana’s JT Mix

The first honorable mention goes to Augustana’s JT Mix who makes a sliding stop at second base and then makes the throw to retire the side. His effort would help lift Augie past Northern State.

HM: Washnieski makes a dive – MSU Moorhead’s Kylie Wasnieski

The second honorable mention features a nice diving catch by MSU Moorhead’s Kylie Washnieski. She would making the diving grab in left field to rob a USF batter of a hit. Though the Dragons would fall to USF.

HM: George makes a sliding grab – SDSU’s Henry George

The third and final honorable mention goes to SDSU’s Henry George who runs to his left and then making a sliding grab to end the game. The Jackrabbits knocked of Western Illinois, 4-3.

#5: Lung makes the play at short – USF’s Grant Lung

At number five is a nice play by USF’s Grant Lung. He would charge the ball at short and then make a strong throw on the run to the end the inning. USF would knock off Bemidji State, 11-4.

#4: Barth’s barehand leads to an out – Augustana’s Jordan Barth

The fourth best play of the week comes from Augustana’s Jordan Barth as he barehands the bunt and then fires to first for the impressive out. The Vikings would sweep Northern State.

#3: McDaniel guns out the runner – SMSU’s Chase McDaniel

Checking in at number three is a sweet play by SMSU’s Chase McDaniel. He’ll make the stop, then spin and throw out the runner at the plate with a perfect strike. Despite his effort, the Mustangs suffered a weekend sweep to Augie.

#2: Straight swipes home – USF’s Kylan Straight

The runner-up play of the week goes to USF’s Kylan Straight. The play appeared normal, but then Straight surprised everyone and stole home. The Cougars would defeat MSU Moorhead, 7-2.

#1: A dive from Dickmeyer – Augustana’s Amanda Dickmeyer

The top play of the week goes to Augustana’s Amanda Dickmeyer who ranges to her left and then makes a phenomenal diving catch to end the inning. The Vikings would earn the double header sweep of USF.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.