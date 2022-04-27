SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From national basketball tournaments to local softball and baseball games, this week’s top plays of the month is full of great plays. Here’s a look at the top five:

HM: Wolf steals a single – Madison’s Carson Wolf – Courtesy: Madison High School Baseball

The first honorable mention goes to Madison’s Carson Wolf. Brandon Valley had the bases loaded in a tie game. The Lynx were looking for the lead until Wolf makes a diving catch to end the inning. Despite the effort, the Bulldogs would fall to Brandon Valley, 3-2.

HM: Lund slides for the out – Augustana’s Abbie Lund

The second and final honorable mention goes to Augustana’s Abbie Lund who makes a sliding catch in left field to take away a hit. The Vikings would earn the double header sweep over Upper Iowa.

#5: Augie softball homers eight times – Augustana Softball

The fifth best play of the month is one great game from the Augustana softball team. The Vikings crushed eight home runs in one game, including three from Mary Pardo. Augie would power past Winona State 13-5.

#4: Carrillo walks it off – SDSU’s Rozelyn Carrillo

The number four play of the month goes to SDSU’s Rozelyn Carrillo. The game was scoreless in extra innings when Carrillo drives a walk-off homerun to centerfield. The Jackrabbits would sweep Kansas City, winning all three games in Brookings.

#3: Straight swipes home – USF’s Kylan Straight

Checking in at number three is a play that appeared normal, but then USF’s Kylan Straight surprised everyone and stole home. The Cougars would defeat MSU Moorhead, 7-2.

#2: A dive from Dickmeyer – Augustana’s Amanda Dickmeyer

The runner-up play of the month goes to Augustana’s Amanda Dickmeyer who ranges to her left and then makes a phenomenal diving catch to end the inning. The Vikings would earn the double header sweep of USF.

#1: SDSU claims WNIT Championship – SDSU Women

The top play of the month goes to the SDSU women who won six straight games to win the WNIT Championship. The Jacks cruised past Seton Hall, 82-50 to claim the crown. It was the largest margin of victory in WNIT Championship history.

That’s a look at the top plays of the month. If you have a play you’d like to see, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.