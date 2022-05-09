SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Game of the Week returns in May with plenty of baseball action slated to air on KELOLAND.com.

Two games are set to stream in May, but more games may come as baseball season jumps into postseason play.

*Games are subject to change based on weather, availability and other various reasons.*

HARRISBURG VS. BRANDON VALLEY – TUESDAY, MAY 10

The first livestream game in May will feature two of the top teams in Class ‘A’ as Brandon Valley hosts Harrisburg.

The Lynx sit in second in the class ‘A’ standings as they are 10-2 in league play. Harrisburg sits fourth in the standings at 13-6.

The Tigers have played 23 games this season, with 19 of them being league contests. Harrisburg is scoring ten runs per game this year.

Brandon Valley has also played 23 games this year, with 12 of them being league games. The Lynx are relying more on their defense as they’re allowing just 5 runs per contest. That number has been even lower in league games.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. in Brandon on Tuesday, May 10.

GARRETSON VS. DELL RAPDIS – MONDAY, MAY 16

The second livestream game in May features the 2021 Class ‘B’ State Champions, Dell Rapids.

The Quarriers have rolled with that momentum as they are now 6-0 in Region 3B games this season. Garretson is off to a rough start as they sit at 1-3 in league games.

Dell Rapids is relying on their offense. The Quarriers are scoring more than ten runs per league contest this season.

Both Garretson and Dell Rapids have a busy week. From Saturday, May 14-Wednesday, May 18, both teams have four games in that five day span.

The Quarriers are in search of their second straight Region 3B regular season title and that span of games will be key for Dells. Garretson, on the other hand, is on the outside looking in for the Region 3B playoffs. Only the top eight teams reach the postseason and the Blue Dragons currently sit 11th in the region.

First pitch between Garretson and Dell Rapids is set for 6:30 p.m. in Dell Rapids.

CLASS ‘A’ PLAYOFFS – SATURDAY, MAY 21

The Class ‘A’ regionals are played on Saturday, May 21 and we’re hoping to livestream a game that day.

The top four seeds will be the host teams. Three games will be played at each site and we’ll bring you a game or two on May 21.

CLASS ‘B’ PLAYOFFS – MONDAY, MAY 23 – WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

The Class ‘B’ high school baseball playoffs will be held on one of the three dates of May 23, 24 or 25. Based on availability, KELOLAND Media Group will livestream a game that weekend as well.

All of the games will stream on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.