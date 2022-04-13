SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns with three high school baseball games in the month of April.

KELOLAND Media Group will livestream one game per week on KELOLAND.com. The schedule can change due to weather or other reasons.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12 – WEST CENTRAL VS. TEA AREA – Postponed

The first Game of the Week features a Class 3B battle between West Central and Tea Area.

The Trojans and Titans met on April 12. Tea Area scored in the bottom of the first, but then the game went into a lightning delay.

The game will resume, but the date is yet to be determined. The remainder of the game may stream on KELOLAND.com, pending the makeup date.

You can watch the first 13 minutes of the game here:

TUESDAY, APRIL 19 – O’GORMAN VS. BRANDON VALLEY

The second KELOLAND.com Game of the Week in April brings us to Brandon for a Class ‘A’ battle.

The Lynx will host O’Gorman in a clash of two perennial powers in Class ‘A’ high school baseball.

Both teams reached last year’s state tournament, though they would each fall in the semifinals. The Knights fell to eventual state champion Harrisburg, while Brandon Valley suffered a loss to Washington.

The two teams will meet in a doubleheader, though the first game is the only contest that will stream on KELOLAND.com.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

MONDAY, APRIL 25 – VERMILLION VS. DAKOTA VALLEY

The final livestream game in the month of April will feature a rivalry contest in Region 1B.

Dakota Valley will play host to Vermillion, two teams that reached the state semifinals in 2021.

The Tanagers lost to West Central, while Dakota Valley suffered an extra-inning loss to Dell Rapids.

The two teams have met already once this season. Vermillion earned a 5-3 win over the Panthers on Sunday, April 10.

A four run third inning fueled the Tanagers’ win, while pitcher Jake Jensen pitched five innings and allowed just two unearned runs.

The Tanagers vs. Panthers contest will begin at 5:30 on Monday, April 25.

All three games will stream on KELOLAND.com, but all games are subject to change.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.