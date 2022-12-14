SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The website KELOLAND.com (the medium you are currently reading this story) is celebrating 25 years this month.

A quarter century ago, KELOLAND.com launched on the world wide web in December 1997. Back then, Michael Jordan started his chase for a sixth NBA title with the Chicago Bulls, Spice Girls held the No. 1 hit song and the movie Titanic broke box office records.

A short story on the launch of KELOLAND.com aired on a KELOLAND News broadcast alongside a story on then-Gov. Bill Janklow’s proposed tax cuts during a budget address.

You can view what KELOLAND.com looked like from 1997 to 2022 in the slideshow below.

KELOLAND.com Dec. 1997

KELOLAND.com 2000

KELOLAND.com 2001

KELOLAND.com 2004

KELOLAND.com 2006

KELOLAND.com 2009

KELOLAND.com 2010

KELOLAND.com 2012

KELOLAND.com 2014

KELOLAND.com 2016

KELOLAND.com 2018

KELOLAND.com 2020

KELOLAND.com 2022

Similar to KELO-TV becoming the first TV station to broadcast in South Dakota in 1953, KELOLAND.com was one of the first media websites to operate in the state.

KELOLAND Media Group Vice President & General Manager Mari Ossenfort said she is proud of what KELOLAND.com has become and highlighted how the website connects with the people in the community.

“25 years ago, people barely used the internet,” Ossenfort said. “To believe that it has evolved into what it is today is amazing.”

Today, KELOLAND.com receives hundreds of thousands of pageviews each day while providing local news, weather, sports and lifestyle content alongside community services and calendars.

“When we started broadcasting not many people had TVs yet, same for around 1997 when the internet was still rather young and there was not a computer in every household,” Digital Media Manager Jody Staples said. “I’m thankful KELOLAND.com didn’t have to start out in black and white.”

Staples started working on KELOLAND.com in August 2001 and has worked on the website for more than 16 years. Staples believes the attacks on September 11, 2001 were a pivotal point in growing the popularity of the South Dakota-based website.

“National broadcasts dominated the screens for several days after the terrorist attacks. The best way that KELO was able to distribute local news was through KELOLAND.com,” Staples said. “Over the years, behavior has shifted from primarily getting the news from over the air broadcasts, to now going online where KELOLAND.com strives to post the latest.”

News Director Beth Jensen remembers being a reporter before the launch of news websites. She recalls watching newscasts in the evening and reading newspapers in the morning to learn what news events might have been missed.

Jensen said news is now always broken online and the latest information can be found on KELOLAND.com.

“As things change in the world, people will always care about local news, local weather, local sports. This gives us another way to give that information to viewers,” Jensen said. “It’s a different way to build a deeper connection with the community and I love that.”

In 2005, KELOLAND.com was part of KELOLAND’s live coverage of the Zip Feed Mill demolition – providing a live camera online of the failed demolition. Now, KELOLAND.com is home to 39 different live cameras showing weather conditions in areas of South Dakota and northwest Iowa.

“I view the website as a way to meet news viewers where they are at,” Digital Content Manager Karen Sherman said. “The world has changed so people aren’t necessarily at home and in front of the TV for newscasts. The website allows them to keep up with what is happening when they have time. It allows for flexibility in when they check the news and also where given the advances in mobile technology.”

Sherman moved from broadcast producing to focusing on the website in 2008 when KELOLAND.com was a two-man team.

“We’ve grown so much in the past few years. We now have nine full-time digital people in the KELOLAND Newsroom,” Sherman said.

Changes in technology played a role in how people have viewed KELOLAND.com in 25 years. Smart phones evolved and the launch of the iPhone in 2007 has impacted how people view websites.

Here’s a then and now of the KELOLAND.com website on a mobile device.

The next 25 years of KELOLAND.com?

Ossenfort praised the people involved with starting KELOLAND.com in 1997 for seeing how it would connect with the community. She said along with local news, weather and sports, people can connect with employers and buy or sell cars through KELOLAND.com.

Ossenfort said she believes KELOLAND.com will continue to grow and evolve in the next 25 years.

“We’re the largest website in the region. We’re the most trusted source in the region also,” Ossenfort said. “It’s connecting a lot of people and providing a lot of information to a lot of people.”

Sherman said changes with how news and social media interact will be interesting to follow in the next 25 years. “As far as KELOLAND.com itself, I expect it to continue to be the leading news website for the region,” Sherman said. “It’s grown into a valuable resource for people who call this area home to know what is going on in their communities, in the weather and the local sports scene. Given the group of talented, dedicated journalists we have working in the newsroom now, I don’t see that changing.”