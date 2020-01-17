KELOLAND Closeline and closings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is in full blast in KELOLAND. With the latest blizzard, signing up for a Closeline account might be a good idea for your small business, organization or church.

The KELOLAND Closeline has an ONLINE-ONLY system for churches, smaller businesses and event announcements.

To sign-up for an account email webmaster@keloland.com. We’ll send you a link to a form to fill out. Once we receive that information, we’ll set you up with an account. We’ll pass along the URL to post Closings along with a user ID and password so that you are prepared.

If you have KELOLAND Closeline account, but don’t have the ID or password, email webmaster@keloland.com and the information can be looked up. With large areas expected to be impacted by winter weather, please be patient as accounts are created and approved manually.

The on-air KELOLAND Closeline is for all schools, cities and large businesses.

To register for an on-air Closeline account, contact Sheila Finch at sfinch@keloland.com.

To submit a closing, visit the Submit a Closing section on the KELOLAND.com website. On that page, another link will bring you to the Closeline-Admin page, where you can enter your ID Code and Password.

You will set a primary status and there is another option for a secondary status. If you do not use a drop down option and manually type in a status, your announcement will be delayed for manual approval.

When submitting a closing or cancellation, PLEASE include the city and state, as these listings cover our entire viewing area.

