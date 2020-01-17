KELOLAND Closeline and closings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is in full blast in KELOLAND. With the latest blizzard, signing up for a Closeline account might be a good idea for your small business, organization or church.
The KELOLAND Closeline has an ONLINE-ONLY system for churches, smaller businesses and event announcements.
To sign-up for an account email webmaster@keloland.com. We’ll send you a link to a form to fill out. Once we receive that information, we’ll set you up with an account. We’ll pass along the URL to post Closings along with a user ID and password so that you are prepared.
If you have KELOLAND Closeline account, but don’t have the ID or password, email webmaster@keloland.com and the information can be looked up. With large areas expected to be impacted by winter weather, please be patient as accounts are created and approved manually.
The on-air KELOLAND Closeline is for all schools, cities and large businesses.
To register for an on-air Closeline account, contact Sheila Finch at sfinch@keloland.com.
To submit a closing, visit the Submit a Closing section on the KELOLAND.com website. On that page, another link will bring you to the Closeline-Admin page, where you can enter your ID Code and Password.
You will set a primary status and there is another option for a secondary status. If you do not use a drop down option and manually type in a status, your announcement will be delayed for manual approval.
When submitting a closing or cancellation, PLEASE include the city and state, as these listings cover our entire viewing area.
Winter Weather Resources
Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:
Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:
For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.
Travel Resources
🚗 Driving
You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.
✈ By Air
You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).
You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.
Closeline
If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.
uShare
Send photos to uShare@keloland.com
Weather Resources