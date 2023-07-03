SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — July is upon us, and here in KELOLAND, temperatures have crept above 90°F, making it that much more expensive to keep your home a nice cool and comfortable temperature without your electricity bill going higher than the thermometer’s mercury. Here are some tips.

“Your air conditioning is certainly one of the biggest power users in everyone’s house,” said Chris Studer, Chief Member and Public Relations Officer for East River Electric Cooperative.

One way to cut costs, said Studer, is to simply keep your thermostat set higher. “You can set your thermostat to a little bit warmer. We recommend 75-78°,” he said.

78°F may seem a bit toasty on a 90°+ day, but Studer also recommends using fans to push air through your house. “If you can spend some more time in the basement,” he added “that’ll keep you cool,” since temperatures are generally lower in the basement.

If you want to splash some money around to offset future costs, one place you can do so, according to Studer, is with some new windows.

“They can be expensive, but the payoff over time to get more efficient windows in your home can definitely pay off,” Studer said.

If you don’t want to buy new windows, you can instead focus on improving the efficiency of your current ones, ensuring there is caulking around the frames, having shades or even having trees or shrubs outside to shelter the windows from the sunlight.

Another investment you could make is a smart thermostat.

“Smart thermostats can really help in terms of energy efficiency because you can schedule and adjust it from your phone,” said Studer. “If you’re going to be at work all day, you don’t need it to be 65° in your house.”

Where is it that you may be going wrong though?

According to Studer, the most costly mistakes involve simple forgetfulness.

“Not looking at your thermostat can certainly cost you a lot of money,” Studer said, noting that someone who forgets to adjust the temperature from winter to summer conditions may find their air conditioning running way more than expected.

On those nights that things cool off enough to turn off the air and open the windows, some people may forget to close them again in the morning, allowing hot daytime air to blast into the house. On this note, Studer also says you should work to be sure that all doors are fully closed and sealed.