Keeping warm and staying prepared for winter weather at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you consider it a perk or an annoyance, snow is inevitable in KELOLAND. Making sure you’re prepared for this weather in multiple ways is always something to keep in mind.

Even if you’re not traveling, it’s important to be prepared for a blizzard or the freezing cold at home. This also could include a potential power outage. The Federal Emergency Management Agency prepared a guide on what to do during a winter weather event.

If you do have to travel during harsh conditions, click here for KELOLAND’s weather resources and here for tips on traveling in winter weather.