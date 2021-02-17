Keeping agriculture in our state government

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Out of the 105 citizen legislators in the South Dakota House and Senate, only 12 earn their income from the state’s largest industry, agriculture, according to a press release from South Dakota Farmers Union.

This number is certainly less than it was many years ago, Representative Caleb Finck of District 21 and Vice-Chair of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources committee said.

Finck himself is actively involved in the agricultural industry. He farms south of Tripp with his dad, sister and grandpa. His operation includes corn, soybeans, winter wheat, cattle and hay. He also serves on both the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and the Transportation Committee, where he is able to be a strong advocate for the agricultural industry.

Representative Marty Overweg, from District 19, said that this number has even decreased from just last year.

Overweg lives on a farm in New Holland with his wife and they have five children. They had stock cows for 20 years before selling them to his nephew. He is the third generation to own an ag business in New Holland, where he does nutritional work and sells commercial feed. He also owns one in Wagner. He decided to serve on the legislature because he has always had an interest in government and thought he could help the state.

Overweg said that since agriculture is our number one industry, we should be running toward it, not away from it.

“Everything in the state derives from agriculture. It’s what we are,” Overweg said.

“I think really having strong ag leadership background within the South Dakota legislature is essential. Ag is our number one industry in South Dakota,” Finck said. “So we really need to take a close look at pretty much every policy that we adopt up here is going to have an impact on all the industries, especially our biggest industry in South Dakota, being ag.”

Ag is a very wide based industry, Finck said.

“I mean we are talking everything. A west river ranch is a little different than my east river farm and they need to be handled just a little bit differently and so that it works for everyone. So really making sure that we have a wide base of leadership from across the state and across the different backgrounds is really important for that,” Finck said.

Finck said that for even the legislators who serve that do not have a direct agriculture background, many of them do have a connection somewhere in their family that is involved in the industry.

“There’s a few that aren’t, but by in large, most of them have some sort of roots that tie back to ag, if they themselves aren’t directly tied to ag,” Finck said. “That also then brings in where they have a little bit different perspective coming from a business background or whatever that might be, and they kind of know a little bit about ag and how things work and so they help us bridge that gap between some of those policies that maybe don’t affect the ag producers, at least making sure that if they do end up impacting the ag producers in some way, that we are watching out for that.”

They learn from other legislators who might not be involved in ag by learning how decisions producers make on the farm and in the agriculture industry affect the consumers, Overweg said.

“If a bill is up that I don’t know about, a subject, I can pick through the floor and I know the people that I can go to and ask for their expertise and their experience,” Overweg said.

The more backgrounds in the government, the better laws and policies they can make, Finck said.

This is one of Finck’s favorite things about serving on the legislature and why he decided to serve in the first place.

“At the end of the day, we may disagree on policy up here, but there is 105 people that get elected with really one goal in mind, we all want the state to be in a better place tomorrow than it is today.” Caleb Finck, District 21 State Representative

Helping people is Overweg’s favorite part about serving on the state legislature.

“But probably more importantly, stopping laws that hurt ag. I kind of protect it, it’s my baby,” Overweg said.