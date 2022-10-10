SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a warm, sunny day in KELOLAND but temperatures will drop quickly this week and Sioux Falls’ vulnerable populations are in need of items to keep them warm.

This year, the St. Francis House will once again partner with KELOLAND Media Group and Lewis Drug to Keep KELOLAND Warm and collect donations to be distributed within the Sioux Falls area. The event kicked off on October 1 and Julie Becker, executive director of St. Francis House, said they’ve already received a large amount of donations.

“Well, you know, fortunately, with the St. Francis House, stepping up and taking on this program, we have met majority of the needs of our current guests that are here, as well as some of the agencies are already have been sending in their forms to have coats to be ahead of the game and instead of waiting until those very cold days, and then we’re all scrambling to find things. So, preparing and planning ahead is imperative,” Becker said.

While St. Francis House has received several donations so far, they’re mostly in the medium to large sizes. Becker said that right now they’re seeing a need for other sizes as well.

“And right now, the items that we’re really needing are those larger sizes, the 2, 3, 4 X,” Becker said. “We are very grateful from the story that was done already, that we needed that 5XL tall coat, and someone went out and purchased that and shipped it right here to the house. So that guest that had moved in with us already has that coat and is very grateful. His eyes just lit up knowing that someone went out and took that extra effort to get him a coat that fits him for this winter.”

Donations, which can be dropped off at any Lewis Drug except the downtown location, can include hats, gloves, mittens, coats, and sweaters.

“Because it’s not just about keeping the body warm, we have to keep the extremities warm as well,” Becker said. “And so that’s one of the things that we started last year was making sure that one of those items was with every coat, the hat, scarf and gloves and mittens. And so, when we give out a coat, they get those items in the pockets of the coat as well.”

Guests at St. Francis House aren’t the only ones who benefit from the donations, but a variety of other shelters, state and local agencies including the Sioux Falls School District receive coats through the winter months to ensure that nobody is without reliable outerwear.

Becker said that many of the recipients of the coats work outside so the drive helps keep them safe during the winter months.

“And so, for them to have the basic needs to be able to one keep warm, and to be able to go out and go to work is imperative for them to continue to be successful, as well as the other individuals in our community,” Becker said. “Many of the people that are needing these items there are working poor and they just need a little bit of a hand up so that they can continue to keep their head above water.”

Keep KELOLAND Warm also accepts coveralls, snow pants and boot donations as long as they’re not in poor condition.

“Because like I said, many of our guests walk through blizzards and snow to be able to get to and from work,” Becker said. “And when they go to work and they have wet feet, then they then they’re working in wet feet all day, and we don’t need them to get sick, or their shoes getting wrecked because of them being wet all day long.”

While Becker is happy with the number of donations received in the first week, the drive goes on until November 20th and Keep KELOLAND Warm wants to keep as many people warm as possible this winter.

In addition to bringing your gently used outerwear to Lewis Drug, donations can also be dropped off at the St. Francis House during the week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.