Kansas joins the list to restrict travel from South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kansas isn’t the only state restricting travelers from South Dakota.

The state joins Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and at least 12 other states that have some sort of restriction.

The restrictions don’t ban travelers or visitors from South Dakota but they do either require a 14-day quarantine upon arrival or a negative COVID-19 test taken within a specified time frame or the recommendation to take those actions.

Kansas is the most recent state to add South Dakota. So far, Kansas restrictions only apply to South Dakota and North Dakota. Kansas requires travelers to and from South Dakota after Nov. 4 to quarantine for 14 days after arrival in Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

If an individual is traveling to Vermont, they must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, according to the Vermont Department of Health. If an individual plans to travel to Vermont by car, they can quarantine at home for 14 days. If they plan to travel to Vermont by public transportation (plane, train, bus) or from further than a direct car ride, they must quarantine in Vermont.

A negative COVID-19 test can follow seven days of quarantine to cut the 14 days, the state says. The state has recommendations for those traveling by car to Vermont.

Below is a map of travel restrictions in U.S. states that impact South Dakota.

Some states don’t have travel restrictions but a county or city may have one.

Idaho does not have travel restrictions but Ada County does. The county requests a voluntary 14-day quarantine for travel from high risk areas. Travel from South Dakota would qualify as most of the state has substantial transmission of the coronavirus.