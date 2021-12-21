Kalen Garry’s busy week leads to national attention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — De Smet’s Kalen Garry scored 87 points in three games last week, but that was just the beginning.

De Smet standout senior Kalen Garry buried a game tying three with eight seconds to play against Clark/Willow Lake.

“I came down, I think Rett (Osthus) and I had a dribble handoff and then Damon (Wilkinson) came and set a ball screen for me,” Garry said. “I stepped back and shot it. I was very surprised it went in; it didn’t feel good at all.”

Following a steal by Osthus, Garry would connect on the game winning three as time expired.

“I didn’t know what Rett was doing. I told him to get back, but he went and stole it, so I kind of drifted up the court, he got the loose ball and threw it to me at the wing. I just let it fly and it went in,” Garry said. “I really haven’t had a game winner like at the very last second in my high school career. I went crazy, the crowd went crazy, it was just a packed gym and fun time.”

“I’ve never coached anything like that. You know, to get two back-to-back threes in eight seconds, especially when you’re down three to tie it up and extend the game, to actually get that game over right then and there,” De Smet head coach Jeff Gruenhagen said.

Kalen Garry with two clutch threes in the final seconds, including the game winner.



Don't miss the steal and assist by Osthus that led to the winner. @KELOSports @kalen_garry @BasketballSmet pic.twitter.com/HewXxIH0qV — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 15, 2021

Two days later, the Bulldogs returned home to play Estelline/Hendricks. In the second quarter, Garry grabbed a steal and took it in for an incredible windmill dunk.

“They kind of threw an errant flare pass and he just read that pass and took that himself and went down. We’re ready for the dunks, but I don’t think they were ready for that nice of a dunk, I guess that’s what you’d call it when you put that windmill down,” Gruenhagen said. “We were really just kind of rolling right along there.”

“I told a couple of my buddies I was going to try to throw a windmill down. They told me I wouldn’t do it,” Garry said. “I wasn’t going to on that dunk because the guy was very close to me, but I figured I’d let it go, try to do it, but I’m happy I got it down. It was a pretty cool dunk.”

Those two games added to the already impressive resume of Garry, but it was what he did against a nationally-ranked team from Arizona, Dream City Christian, that turned the nation’s eyes towards Garry.

“He was just having a night, so we just thought we’d go with it for a while and he didn’t disappoint. He got down the lane, then he started dishing a few times and just made some really pretty plays,” Gruenhagen said.

“I was just bringing it up and I was just beating the guy and I found open lanes and kept driving to the hoop and kicking it out,” Garry said.

Senior guard Kalen Garry is from a small town of 1,000 people in South Dakota.



Tonight, he dropped 35 on nationally-ranked Dream City Christian with multiple D-1 coaches in attendance 🔥 @kalen_garry @hoophallclassic pic.twitter.com/hB1ZOTKTin — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 18, 2021

Garry scored a game high 35 points against the nationally-known team, though the upset bid fell short, 61-57.

“It was crazy. My phone was going nuts and it still is, but you know, it was a fun night,” Garry said.

To top it all, Garry received his first Division I scholarship offer from USD.

“I’m kind of speechless with that whole thing. It doesn’t seem real to me yet, but I’m so thankful to get that offer and hopefully there are more to come,” Garry said.

After a great call with @ckasp12, I’m excited to announce that I have received an offer to further my athletic and academic career at the University of South Dakota‼️ @SDCoyotesMBB pic.twitter.com/kUvyHP5KwU — Kalen Garry (@kalen_garry) December 20, 2021

Despite all the added attention, Garry is ready to get back to work. He and Bulldogs are in search of back-to-back class ‘B’ state championships.

“Everything needs improving, like shooting percentages, free throws, defense, rebounding. It’s only like the fifth game of the season, so we’ve got 20 more to play,” Garry said. “We’ve got to get better every practice and every game and hopefully go back to the state tournament and go for that championship again.”

De Smet returns to action on December 31 when they meet Sioux Valley in the Entringer Classic in Brookings.