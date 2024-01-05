SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Add Forbes to the list that includes ESPN, Sports Illustrated, the Omaha World Herald, the Seattle Times and dozens of other media which have mentioned Washington head football coach Kalen DeBoer’s ties to the University of Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls and the University of Sioux Falls were mentioned at least eight times in a Friday story posted online in Forbes today. That’s just one example.

The university, the city and the state are in the national spotlight because of DeBoer and Washington top assistants Chuck Morrell and Ryan Grubb who coached with him at USF. Morrell is from Tyndall. Grubb is from Kingsley, Iowa. DeBoer is from Milbank.

“In a lot of ways it’s pretty immeasurable the times University of Sioux Falls has been mentioned on a national scale..,” said USF athletic director Jon Hart.

Hart said he and USF president Dr. Brett Bradfield were recently talking about the mentions.

“How many times University of Sioux Falls was mentioned during (Jan. 1 Sugar) Bowl…you just can’t pay for or put a price on that attention that was given to us at that point in time. It probably would have blown up our marketing budget I can tell you that,” Hart said.

According to ESPN, the Sugar Bowl match-up between Washington and Texas drew 24.5 million viewers at its peak and 18.4 million overall. 18.4 million viewers, according to the network. It was the fourth-watched Sugar Bowl in 20 years.

Bradfield said it was clear the mentions were being noticed. His phone lit up with text messages and his email filled up with people who had noticed the USF and Sioux Falls mentions. “It was at a rate I can hardly describe. It was from all over the nation,” Bradfield said.

For additional proof of the public noting the USF, Sioux Falls and South Dakota references in the national media, Bradfield was at a conference in Florida on Friday. Twenty-five people, many of whom he sees once a year, came up to him to mention the attention the university has received because of DeBoer and Washington’s success.

“I think this is certainly fantastic as (Jon Hart ) alluded to for the University of Sioux Falls. That kind of ambassadorship is priceless,” Bradfield said.

DeBoer and the coaches are examples of what can be found at USF, Bradfield and Hart said.

The national attention can show students and coaches that USF is a place that can foster success, Hart said.

“It’s really clear motivation, this is where you can get to,” Hart said. “Hopefully USF is an integral part of that development and setting that foundation…”

DeBoer had characteristics that have made him successful but “hopefully, he can say USF really helped developed him to getting where he is now,” Hart said.

“We always love to think that we are in the business of building future citizens, future parents, future business people grounded in Christian ethics,” Bradfield said. DeBoer embraced that philosophy, Bradfield said.

USF can’t take credit for all of DeBoer’s success but Bradfield believes DeBoer and the other coaches learned during their time at the university.

Bradfield cited the leadership and mentorship of retired coach Bob Young who died in 2023. DeBoer started his own legacy of building relationships with players at USF that is evident at Washington, Bradfield.

USF is sharing the national attention with Sioux Falls and the state. Bradfield said with South Dakota State University playing in the FCS championship on Sunday, the national spotlight on the state is even larger.

“What a time for South Dakota to shine on some of the best spotlight that could ever be happening in the athletic world…,” Bradfield said.

Bradfield said the state understands the value of the national attention generated by the Washington Huskies.

In part because there are a lot of connections to the university that stretch across the state, he said.

“I’m confident that there will be a lot of fans cheering from the state and beyond,” Bradfield said.

“I think most people get it,” Hart said of the value of the national attention. “If they don’t I think they will pretty quickly.”

Hart said it’s been good to see “Not only the University of Sioux Falls to get behind it but the state of South Dakota, just because of Kalen and that group and their ties to South Dakota and being homegrown and their values and characteristics…to see that on a national scale and national stage is really big time.”

USF has two watch events planned for Monday’s championship game.