Just the ticket as sales going well for Summit League, official says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 3 p.m. Friday, tickets for the lower gold section seating for the Summit League men’s and women’s basketball tournament at the PREMIER Center were sold out said Ryan Powell, assistant commissioner in communications.

Powell said “tickets for the upper deck were moving along.”

The 2018 Summit League Tournament drew more than 60,000 fans. Attendance dropped to 46,837 in 2019 but a winter storm kept some folks away during the early portion of the tournament. Powell said more tickets were sold than actual attendance because those ticket holders did not make it because of bad weather.

The Summit League raised the price of all tournament passes by $5 for 2020, Powell said.

Single-session tickets, which includes two games stayed at $24.50.

The league also introduce a Summit Deck ticket for $20 and a free adult beverage for the upper deck section 210, Powell said.

According to the PREMIER Center KELOLAND Box Office, the all-pass for all 14 tournament games prices were $165, $155, $140 and $130 depending on the location of seats.

Those were tickets available to the general public, the box office said.

Keep up with action at Summit League Championships by visiting our special page.