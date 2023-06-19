SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Today is Juneteenth, the federal and state holiday recognizing the end of slavery. Here’s a list of businesses that are open and closed today.
Closed:
- City of Sioux Falls Government
- Siouxland Libraries
- Post Office
- First Bank and Trust
- First Interstate Bank
- Reliabank Dakota
- Frontier Bank
- Service First Federal Credit Union
- Wells Fargo
- Siouxland Heritage Museum
- Salvation Army
- University of Sioux Falls
- Augustana University
Open:
- Washington Pavilion
- First Premier Bank
- Great Plains Zoo
- Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort
- Lutheran Social Services
- Sioux Empire United Way
If you know of a business that’s closed today for the Juneteenth holiday, email gterrall@keloland.com