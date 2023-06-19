SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Today is Juneteenth, the federal and state holiday recognizing the end of slavery. Here’s a list of businesses that are open and closed today. 

Closed:

  • City of Sioux Falls Government
  • Siouxland Libraries
  • Post Office
  • First Bank and Trust
  • First Interstate Bank
  • Reliabank Dakota
  • Frontier Bank
  • Service First Federal Credit Union
  • Wells Fargo
  • Siouxland Heritage Museum
  • Salvation Army
  • University of Sioux Falls
  • Augustana University

Open:

  • Washington Pavilion
  • First Premier Bank
  • Great Plains Zoo
  • Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort
  • Lutheran Social Services
  • Sioux Empire United Way

If you know of a business that’s closed today for the Juneteenth holiday, email gterrall@keloland.com