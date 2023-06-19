SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Today is Juneteenth, the federal and state holiday recognizing the end of slavery. Here’s a list of businesses that are open and closed today.

Closed:

City of Sioux Falls Government

Siouxland Libraries

Post Office

First Bank and Trust

First Interstate Bank

Reliabank Dakota

Frontier Bank

Service First Federal Credit Union

Wells Fargo

Siouxland Heritage Museum

Salvation Army

University of Sioux Falls

Augustana University

Open:

Washington Pavilion

First Premier Bank

Great Plains Zoo

Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort

Lutheran Social Services

Sioux Empire United Way

If you know of a business that’s closed today for the Juneteenth holiday, email gterrall@keloland.com