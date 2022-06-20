SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem signed a law declaring Juneteenth as a state holiday, which is on June 19 but marked as a public holiday on June 20 this year.

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the announcement in Texas on June 19, 1865, that proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas. The Emancipation Proclamation had been signed two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln. South Dakota was the last state in the union to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or day of observance.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday.

But in Hughes County, the county commissioners declared a June 19 holiday as “Hughes County Day.” The addition of a June 19 holiday as Hughes County Day was passed unanimously at the Dec. 20 meeting.

The state capital of Pierre is also the county seat of Hughes County.

“One of the commissioners suggested it and we went a long with it,” said Bill Abernathy, a Hughes County commissioner, of declaring June 19 as Hughes County Day.

Abernathy said he couldn’t recall which commissioner suggested it. The minutes from Dec. 20 state commissioner Tom Rounds made the motion and it was seconded by commissioner Randy Brown.

Abernathy declined to answer additional questions. Attempts to reach other commissioners were not successful.

Hughes County Day is apparently not a day to formally celebrate the county. The county’s website does not have an event posted for Hughes County Day. Various chamber or website calendars do not list any events specifically for Hughes County Day.

Although Noem signed the law this year for the state Juneteenth holiday and had issued executive orders to declare Juneteenth as a holiday in the state since at least 2020, her active governor’s Twitter account has been mute on the holiday as of 12:45 p.m. Monday.

In contrast, Noem has posted about Memorial Day, Flag Day and the anniversary of D-Day since May 27.

Also, today on her governor’s Facebook account, Noem posted that it was National Bald Eagle Appreciation Day.