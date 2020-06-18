Juneteenth ‘a celebration of independence’ says SDSU’s Chief Diversity Officer

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Growing up as a child in Louisiana, Kas Williams has celebrated Juneteenth all her life.

She’ll be celebrating the occasion once again on Friday in Brookings and she’s even more eager to engage with students once the Fall 2020 semester starts up in August. Williams has spent the past two years as South Dakota State University’s Chief Diversity Officer after moving from the interim role to the official role in April 2019. While she says her role on campus continues to evolve, she remains busy as racial injustices continue to be major issues in the United States of America and the world.

“First and foremost, Black history is American history,” Williams said about Friday’s Juneteenth holiday. “It’s not something that is separate from independence or freedom. It’s just recognizing African Americans had a different kind of independence and freedom.”

Williams said she celebrates the Fourth of July just like everyone else. She said it is important people realize Juneteenth isn’t a celebration trying to replace the federal Independence Day.

“We have to celebrate our history, all of our history and embrace it for what it is and recognize it for what it is,” Williams said. “It’s a time for celebrating independence and independence looks different for everybody.”

Juneteenth has been recognized as a state holiday in Louisiana for years and on Thursday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem proclaimed June 19, 2020 as “Juneteenth Day” in South Dakota. June 19th, 1865 is the day the last group of enslaved African Americans were told they were free in Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

While Friday will be a celebration, Williams knows more work and more conversations will continue to combat systemic racism. She said both the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd’s death have put racial inequality at the forefront in America.

“I believe race will continue to be an issue until we deal with systemic issues that come along with it,” Williams said. “It’s going to be different because this is a different kind of protest. It’s not just one name, it’s a list of names. There’s something systematically wrong that needs to be looked at.”

Williams said she has seen how major events create change. She remembers the death of Rodney King in 1992 and how Hurricane Katrina in 2005 forced changes as well. She quickly noted the COVID-19 pandemic has had a disportionate impact on minorities in America.

“I think it’s going to be an interesting conversation for students to wrap their heads about what this all means,” Williams said. “The virus impacted those marginalized communities the most. I think COVID highlighted these issues already existed prior to this virus. It’s not appropriate to say it’s the victim’s fault. We need to look at things from a systemic approach. People are dying because there are socia-economic factors associated with this. We have essential workers out there that are getting this and it’s not because they are African American, it’s because they are essential workers and they are doing those particular jobs.”

Symbolic and systemic changes

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to gain more attention and support, Williams says the power of social media is connecting more and more people.

Williams said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. used the media as his megaphone because television was just starting to grow.

“He knew at that time, if this was publicized globally, what that would like for America globally,” Williams said. “I think what our students now are taking that to the next level. Black Lives Matter started as a social media movement.”

And while companies continue to change logos, statutes keep being removed and symbols like the confederate flag are banned from events like NASCAR, Williams says people can’t overlook the systematic dynamic.

“People get symbolic and systemic confused and mixed up,” Williams said. “There are things we can symbolically do that say we’re doing better and working towards those things, but they aren’t sustainable measures.”

One example of changes on the campus of SDSU is the new American Indian Student Center. Williams said Native American diversity is its own organization on campus but also works closely with her office of diversity, inclusion, equity and access. She said diversity offices in colleges across the nation can be found on the outskirts or basement buildings on campuses.

“The new American Indian Student Center is in the front of campus. The first building you are going to see on campus is the new American Indian Student Center. Symbolically, that says a lot,” Williams. “Systematically, we are working through our scholarships and other avenues. We are putting effort and resources behind what we are saying. Education is about scholarship and service.”