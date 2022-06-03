SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The countdown to Tuesday is on.

While absentee voting has been available for 46 days, Election Day for the primary election is set for Tuesday, June 7. If you are looking for information before casting your vote, here’s what you need to know.

What are we voting on?

All voters, regardless of party registration, can vote on Constitutional Amendment C, which would require 60 percent of voters to approve a ballot measure that involves changing taxes or spending more than $10 million.

What Amendment C really means can depend on who you ask.

Rep. Jon Hansen, a Republican lawmaker from Dell Rapids, called Amendment C a “taxpayer protection measure,” while Brendan Johnson, a former U.S. Attorney and member of South Dakotans for Fair Elections, called Amendment C “a power grab.”

There’s a group of organizations opposing Amendment C including all three major health organizations, the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and the South Dakota Education Association.

Support for Amendment C is coming from many state Senate and House candidates. More than 50 candidates responding to a KELOLAND Media Group survey said they support Amendment C.

After the votes are counted on Amendment C, legal challenges still could loom. The Secretary of State’s office’s Primary Ballot Question Information Pamphlet noted a lawsuit has already been filed deeming Amendment C unconstitutional.

In January, Jim Holbeck and David Owen filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Steve Barnett and Minnehaha County Auditor Ben Kyte arguing Amendment C violates the single-subject rule in the South Dakota Constitution.

Republicans choosing in U.S. Senate, U.S. House and Governor races

Registered Republican voters will decide the GOP candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Governor as well as many state Senate and House seats.

The ballot order of statewide races for all registered Republican voters will be:

U.S. Senate

John R. Thune

Bruce Whalen

Mark Mowry

U.S. House

Dusty Johnson

Taffy Howard

Governor

Steven Haugaard

Kristi Noem

South Dakota Legislature

All 105 South Dakota Legislature seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House, will be voted on in 2022. The June 7 primaries will decide each party’s nominations for the lone Senate seat per district and each party’s nominations for the two House seats, with those nominees advancing to the November general election ballots.

South Dakota has 35 legislative districts; the current Legislature drew new boundaries last fall that will be used in the 2022 through 2030 legislative elections. Each party can have one candidate for the Senate seat and two House candidates for the House seats in a district (with the exceptions of House Districts 26 and 28; each of those is broken roughly in half and each of the four halves elects one representative).

There are Republican primaries in District 1 (Marshall, Roberts and parts of Brown and Day Counties), District 2 (Brandon, Rowena, Valley Springs), District 3 (Aberdeen), District 4 (Watertown), District 5 (Watertown), District 7 (Brookings), District 8 (Madison, De Smet and Elkton), District 9 (Hartford, NW Sioux Falls), District 11 (Western Sioux Falls), District 12 (South-central Sioux Falls), District 13 (Southern Sioux Falls), District 14 (Eastern Sioux Falls), District 16 (Parker, Canton and Hudson), District 19 (Salem, Parkston and Tyndall), District 20 (Mitchell and Wessington Springs), District 23 (Mobridge, Eureka and Miller), District 24 (Pierre area), District 25 (Dell Rapids, Flandreau and Humboldt), District 26A (Mellette and Todd Counties), District 29 (Butte, Meade and Pennington Counties), District 30 (Custer, Fall River and Pennington Counties), District 31 (Lawrence County), District 32 (North central Rapid City), District 33 (Silver City, rural Rapid City), District 34 (Western Rapid City) and District 35 (Box Elder and eastern Rapid City).

For registered Democratic and independent voters, there will only be a few local primaries for state House races in Sioux Falls-based District 11 and District 26A located in Mellette and Todd Counties.

Districts that won’t have any primaries are: District 6 (Harrisburg and Tea), District 10 (central and eastern Sioux Falls), District 15 (central and northern Sioux Falls), District 17 (Vermillion and North Sioux City), District 18 (Yankton), District 21 (Wagner, Platte, Plankinton, White River and Gregory), District 22 (Huron and Redfield) and District 27 (Wall and Pine Ridge Reservation).

How to vote

You have to be registered to vote in South Dakota. The voter registration deadline for the June 7th primary was May 23. You can still register to vote for the November midterm election.

Not sure if you’ve already registered? You can check that online at the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website. Simply fill out your information, and if you are registered to vote, it will show you your polling locations.

Do I need an ID?

Yes. A government-issued ID such as a driver’s license, tribal card or veterans ID is required to vote. If you are a college student, you can bring a school identification card.

If you do not have an approved photo ID when you show up to vote in-person, either absentee or at the polls, you may complete a personal identification affidavit and still vote on a regular ballot.

KELOLAND News will have coverage of the primary election throughout Election Day. We’ll also be monitoring results as the numbers are reported and get reaction from candidates.

When’s the next election?

The 2022 General Election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Democrats have candidates challenging for U.S. Senate (Brian Bengs) and Governor (Jamie Smith).

The Libertarian Party also nominated candidates for U.S. Senate (Tamara Lesnar), U.S. House (Collin Duprel) and Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Ashley Strand and Tracey Quint).