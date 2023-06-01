SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — June 5 is more than just a day in South Dakota; it’s been named as 605 Day. Named after the state’s single area code, June 5 (6/05) is a way to celebrate and promote tourism for the state.

As one of only 12 states with a single area code, the South Dakota Department of Tourism is hosting its eighth annual unofficial holiday this Monday.

People are encouraged to post their photos of South Dakota to social media with the hashtag, #605Day. Travel South Dakota has made a bingo board of iconic activities to check off during the day like eating ice cream at the Falls Overlook Cafe, soaking in hot springs and hiking the Crazy Horse Volksmarch, among other things.

“We always encourage people to use the 605 Day hashtag and we’re encouraging visitors, communities, South Dakota citizens themselves to post about their favorite place, their favorite event, attraction, favorite view, or just their favorite part of their everyday life in South Dakota,” said Katlyn Svendsen, the global media and public relations director for the Department of Tourism.

Organizations across the state are also getting involved with 605 Day this year.

The South Dakota Hall of Fame is hosting its first-ever Art Show in honor of 605 Day. The open house is June 5 from 4-7 p.m. CT at the Hall of Fame in Chamberlain. Twenty local artists will show off their work in a variety of mediums under the theme of ‘What South Dakota Means to You.”

“We thought, being in the middle of the state where people are traveling, why not have somewhere to stop for 605 Day,” Kyndra Hosek, the office manager of SD Hall of Fame, said. “We just want to be part of the bigger places that are also doing something because it is a big deal. 605 is a special thing for South Dakota and we want to be a part of that.”

During the open house, Lawrence Diggs is set to give a presentation titled “Using Art to Bring us Together” at 5 p.m. CT. Jae Csongradi will be unveiling an abstract art piece at 6 p.m. CT.

Downtown Brookings and the Brookings Arts Council are partnering to create a mural on the side of the Brookings Register. This mural will be an abstract “paint-by-numbers” of a landscape of Brookings. Rachel Funk, the executive director of the Brookings Arts Council, has sketched out the design on the building and community members can come paint in their own square on June 5.

“We were planning to put another mural up in downtown Brookings, but really love being able to involve the community in that project,” Kirsten Gjesdal, the executive director of Downtown Brookings, said.

The Brookings mural event runs from 4-7 p.m. CT in the courtyard of Nick’s Hamburger Shop. Along with the collaborative mural painting, B-Town Bubbles will also be there to entertain kids with bubble blowers.

“The more that we can get in front of people and the more diverse offerings that we can share and unique ways that we can expose them to all South Dakota has to offer, we know the chances of them coming to South Dakota and staying longer are higher,” Svendsen said. “. Maybe they’re staying an extra day or two, and that’s when we really see that economic impact come into play.”