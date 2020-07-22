July 22 First@4: June financial updates; Search for witnesses in Brookings; Noem in Washington, D.C.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

At the Sioux Falls police briefing, spokesperson Sam Clemens said the Minnehaha County Coroner has determined the manner of Angela Armstrong’s death as suicide. He says the investigation is now closed.

Armstrong hadn’t been seen since June 3. Her vehicle and an unidentified body were found in a garage on South Beal Avenue on June 23.

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are back under 800, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s daily test result update.

There were 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 8,077. Total recoveries from the virus increased to 7,159

The death toll went up to 119 with one new death from Pennington County. The number of current hospitalizations went down to 56.

People started returning to restaurants and there were a few more people sleeping in motels in Sioux Falls, according to the June financial report for the city of Sioux Falls.

Although sales receipts reported in June at restaurants were still 28% lower than last year, the Sioux Falls’ finance director said that was an improvement from the 44% decline posted in the prior month.

Nationally, May sales tax receipts declined by $6 billion or 21% compared to May of 2019, according to the Tax Policy Center. Progress has been made in sales and use tax revenue over the past month but the city’s finance director said some of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will take longer.

Sioux Falls Police say a 9-year-old girl was walking her dog when a UTV pulled up next to her around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Reports say four to five men got out and demanded the girl give them her phone. When she said no, the men pushed her to the ground, took the phone and drove off. Authorities say she went home and told her mother who contacted police.

Police say they do not have descriptions of the men or the vehicle. The girl was not seriously injured.

From the Capital News Bureau in Pierre, the group that oversees South Dakota’s state universities is meeting right now to discuss pursuing one-time funding for a handful of new programs or expansions, as well as a new building in Rapid City and modernizing an agricultural center in Brookings.

The state Board of Regents will go through a list of projects and decide how many to ask Governor Kristi Noem to recommend be funded.

The list involves Black Hills State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota.

The regents have asked the governor to consider tapping the COVID-19 federal relief fund for the NSU and USD projects. To view the full list go to this story by Capital News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer

Police in Brookings continue to investigate the drowning of 10-year-old Molu Zarpeleh.

Authorities are looking to talk to people that may have passed through the area 12th St. S and Southland Lane on July 2 between 6:45 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Brookings Police posted photos on their Facebook page identifying potential witnesses.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is in the nation’s capitol Wednesday.

Gov. Noem met with the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Later today, Gov. Noem is expected to meet with Vice President Mike Pence. Right now, KELOLAND News doesn’t know what their meeting will be about.

KELOLAND News has put a call in to Governor Noem’s office. We’re waiting to hear back.