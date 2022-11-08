The U.S. Capitol is seen from Upper Senate Park on Friday, September 30, 2022.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For the first time since 2016, Republican Senator John Thune is facing challengers in the race for the U.S. Senate.

Thune faces Democrat Brian Bengs and Libertarian Tamara J. Lesnar in Tuesday’s election.

Polls in South Dakota open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time. For information on where to vote and what’s on your ballot, check out the KELOLAND voting guide.

A look at the candidates

Democrat Brian Bengs is a Navy veteran and retired Air Force Academy professor seeking to unseat Thune.

In a conversation with KELOLAND News, Bengs said that he wants more forces and technology at the southern border, is in favor of capping prescription drug prices, ending the filibuster and protecting Medicaid, Social Security and access to abortion.

Libertarian Tamara Lesnar thinks that ordinary Americans are being left out of the lawmaking process and wants to fix that.

Lesnar supports access to abortion, among other personal freedoms, protecting Social Security and Medicaid, and bringing manufacturing back to America to make the country less dependent on other countries.

Republican John Thune served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997-2003 before being elected to the Senate in 2004. Thune is now the Senate minority whip.

Thune said his experience in Washington, D.C., for the last two decades has proven he is an effective leader for South Dakota. He is opposed to wasteful government spending, a secure southern border and is opposed to student loan debt forgiveness.

