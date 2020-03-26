UPDATE: Noem says South Dakota jobless numbers will ‘huge’ next week as jobless rates rise in state, Minnesota and Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New unemployment claims in South Dakota jumped by 1,513 last week over the prior week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The DOL released new unemployment claims on Thursday for the week ending March 21. South Dakota had 1,703 that week compared to 190 for the week ending March 14.

“Most of those are brand new people who have never (filed before),” Gov. Kristi Noem said during today’s news conference on COVID-19.

Noem said the public “should expect big, huge numbers next week” as the daily rate of filings continues to increase.

“A large number of employers are announcing COVID-19 related layoffs, so we anticipate the number of new unemployment claims will continue to rise,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said in a news release.

The state is following the national trend, which had an overall increase of 3 million claims last week compared to the prior week. Nationally, 3,283,000 initial claims were filed while 282,000 were filed in the prior week.

The state DOL said in the release that many variables can affect a worker’s eligibility and an employer’s liability for benefits. Each case is examined on a case-by-case basis. View a list of scenario interpretations about eligibility.

Minnesota had 112,428 more initial claims. The state had 116,438 initial claims for the week ending March 21. It had 4,010 the prior week.

In Iowa, initial claims increased by 39,661 from week to week. The state had 41,890 for the week ending March 21 and 2,229 in the prior week.

The DOL said the 3 million increase in seasonally adjusted initial claims is a record. It’s the highest since 695,000 initial claims were filed in October of 1982.

Unemployment insurance benefits are available to qualified individuals whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19.