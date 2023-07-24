VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Jim Belushi was in Vermillion, South Dakota, on the afternoon of July 24, greeting fans and talking about the importance of cannabis at a grand opening event for Dakota Herb, a Brandon-based medical marijuana company.

Belushi was on-site, not just as a fan and advocate of cannabis, but also thanks to his new partnership with Dakota Herb. The South Dakota company will be the sole company responsible for growing Belushi’s Farm cannabis strains in South Dakota.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Outside the Vermillion location of Dakota Herb, Belushi stood before a crowd estimated at around 250 people, discussing his love of cannabis and his belief in its healing capabilities. Inside the dispensary, we caught up with him for a few moments to discuss these things in more detail.

Jim Belushi in Vermillion for Dakota Herb grand opening

Jim Belushi in Vermillion for Dakota Herb grand opening

Jim Belushi in Vermillion for Dakota Herb grand opening

Jim Belushi in Vermillion for Dakota Herb grand opening

Jim Belushi in Vermillion for Dakota Herb grand opening

Jim Belushi in Vermillion for Dakota Herb grand opening

Jim Belushi in Vermillion for Dakota Herb grand opening

Jim Belushi in Vermillion for Dakota Herb grand opening

Jim Belushi in Vermillion for Dakota Herb grand opening

Jim Belushi in Vermillion for Dakota Herb grand opening

Jim Belushi in Vermillion for Dakota Herb grand opening

“Everybody knows somebody who’s struggling,” Belushi began, hand held aloft in front of his face as he answered a question about the importance of cannabis being available. “Everybody knows somebody who’s screaming inside — and this plant, this wonderful plant, this feminine, gentle plant, really helps in the suffering.”

Belushi has been growing cannabis at his farm in Oregon since 2015, and his brand is a known and established one in the larger cannabis industry. KELOLAND News asked him what is that he saw in the folks at Dakota Herb that led him to feel comfortable putting the growth of his genetic product in their hands.

Dakota Herb’s Vermillion ribbon cutting

“We went through their grow; we went through their standard operating procedures — they have the same messaging that I have as far as medical — they’re upstanding citizens,” Belushi said, listing his reasons for trusting the company.

According to Jim, he saw something of himself in the company. “I didn’t start this business for the money,” he said with a wry smile, then amended, “I may have started it for the money, but I realized it wasn’t about the money, it was about the medicine, and the same thing goes for these men and women who are in this store. They have the same purpose in mind, so it’s beautiful to be working together.”

Belushi says that he and Dakota Herb also share a philosophy when it comes to the actually growing of the plant. “The cleanliness of growing; making sure the customer is getting the right product, the right dosage,” he said. “They’re very knowledgeable about delivering to the customer about what may be able to help them.”

Dakota Herb CEO, Dalton Grimmius, spoke about the partnership as well.

“It feels great, to be honest with you. The last few days have been a whirlwind of panic, and now that we’re finally here, it’s not so bad,” Grimmius said with a smile. “The patients turned out, we’re excited to see Jim; excited for our grand opening. I feel a huge sense of relief that this seems to be working.”

Another question found Belushi opining on what he hopes grandmothers (and others who may be unfamiliar with marijuana) can learn about the plant. “Grandmothers, believe it or not, really need cannabis; they really do,” he said, doubling down as someone laughed at the statement. “As you get older there’s a malaise of depression about aging, there’s more aches and pains.”

Belushi lamented what he described as the current practice of filling our nation’s aging grandmothers and grandfathers with prescription drugs, and offered up cannabis as a gentle alternative in the healing process.

“My father-in-law passed away of cancer and they put him on so much morphine that he didn’t even recognize his family,” Belushi recalled. “I gave him a candy bar — a one-to-one; one CBD, one THC — that took him out of his pain, and he was able to be conscious and be with his family in his final days.”

If you plan to introduce your grandmother to cannabis, Belushi recommends starting her off slowly. “Starting with a chocolate, you know like 2.5 milligrams — start your grandmother with that,” he said.

The visit from Oregon to visit South Dakota is quite the trip (trust me, I’ve done the drive), but Belushi says it’s important to him to visit dispensaries. While he’s in South Dakota, he’ll be visiting all four Dakota Herb locations, spending time in Vermillion and Brandon on the 24th, and Aberdeen and Huron on the 25th.

“I don’t do anything I don’t wanna do,” Belushi said with a smirk. “I wanna be here. I visit dispensaries in every state. I want to get the message out that this is safe, it’s clean — and try it!”

In terms of how you decide to try cannabis, Belushi recommends perhaps sampling it as a sleep aid. “Instead of drinking two glasses of wine at dinner, maybe take a little bit of a piece of chocolate or a little hit,” he said. “It does the same thing without poisoning your body!”

Belushi quickly clarifies that he’ll have a beer or a glass of wine every now and again, saying; “I’m not saying it’s bad, but I don’t know what’s good about alcohol. I do know what’s good about cannabis.”

Belushi is not just an advocate for medical marijuana, but also for adult use, aka recreational marijuana.

“I’ll do whatever it takes,” Belushi said of his advocacy. “I’ll do whatever it takes to legalize cannabis for adult use. I just think it’s a safer way to live.”

I’ve just seen what drugs have done to my own family. My brother died of a drug overdose. I’ve seen what alcohol’s done to blow up families. Addiction creeps into families like a snake until it slowly strangles somebody, and somebody dies, like my brother. Jim Belushi

Here, Belushi grew serious, entering into a discussion of his own family, and of why cannabis is so important to him.

I’ve just seen what drugs have done to my own family. My brother died of a drug overdose,” Belushi said. “I’ve seen what alcohol’s done to blow up families. Addiction creeps into families like a snake until it slowly strangles somebody, and somebody dies, like my brother. I think addiction is a real problem, and my main purpose in cannabis is helping people who are addicted.”

Jim’s brother, John Belushi, died at the age of 33 of a drug overdose in 1982.

Giving his final thoughts in the interview, Belushi had this to say about his new partnership.

These men and women of Dakota Herb are really the front-runners in this state. They really believe in the medicine. They really believe in the quality and the cleanliness of the medicine, and I partnered up with them because I believe in them and they’re good people, and I hope they really have an effect in this community. Jim Belushi

With that, Belushi slipped back out the front door, into the 90° heat to visit with the fans lined up to meet him.