SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A former longtime university president and 1994 candidate for governor died Sunday in Sioux Falls.

According to an obituary, James Beddow, known as Jim, died at the age of 81 from a “brief and unexpected illness.”

Beddow was the longest-serving president in the history of Dakota Wesleyan University, serving in that role from 1981 to 1994. In 1994, Beddow won the Democratic nomination for governor. He lost in the general election against former Governor Bill Janklow, the Republican candidate.

Beddow with running mate Jim Abbott.

Photo from KELOLAND News archive.

Photo from KELOLAND News archive.

An open house celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday June 29. Instead of flowers, family members asked for donations to the Jim Beddow & Cooper Johnson O’Gorman tennis scholarship.

In a post on social media, longtime campaign strategist Steve Hildebrand called Beddow a friend and a mentor.

“Jim Beddow has always been a visionary and a step ahead of most others,” Hildebrand wrote. “In each professional aspect of his life, he was planning for the future, he was collaborating, he was seeking out the best ideas – all are such important traits we want in leaders.”

Hildebrand, who worked on President Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2008, said Beddow and his wife, Jean, joined him in Miami, Florida, for the final weeks of that campaign.

On the website SoDak Governors, Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen wrote that Beddow’s “gubernatorial campaign focused on rural economic development, and he would continue that focus on that work for the rest of his life.”

Venhuizen also pointed out Jean served three terms in the South Dakota House of Representatives.