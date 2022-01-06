Jefferson and Rapid City Central double header to stream on KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Friday, January 7 with a double header in Sioux Falls. Jefferson is set to host Rapid City Central starting at 6:30 p.m.

The girls contest will kick-off the evening at 6:30 with the boys game set to follow around 8 p.m.

#4 RC Central (4-0) vs. Jefferson (3-3)

The Rapid City Central girls are just one of three undefeated teams in class ‘AA’ girls basketball as they own a 4-0 record.

The key to success for the Cobblers has been on the defensive side of the ball. They’re allowing less than 35 points per game this season.

Offensively, Central has been solid scoring more than 57 points per contest.

Jefferson on the other hand enters the contest at 3-3. All three of the Cavaliers losses have come via ranked teams including Brandon Valley, O’Gorman and class ‘A’ West Central.

The Cavs have relied on their defense as well. They are allowing 46 points per game this season. In games that they’ve allowed less than 50 points, they’re 3-1.

RC Central (1-3) vs. Jefferson (2-4)

The boys contest will tip-off following the girls game around 8 p.m.

Rapid City Central has struggled a little on the offensive side of the ball, though they’re coming off a season high 59 points in their win over Rapid City Central.

Defensively the Cobblers have found some more trouble. They are allowing 57 points per contest, though they’ve played two of the top four ranked teams in class ‘AA’.

Central started the season 0-3, but are coming off a 59-52 win over Douglas. They’ll look to use that momentum on Friday when they travel east to Sioux Falls.

The Cavaliers started the year 2-2, but have lost the last two contests to Houston, Tennessee and Sioux Falls Christian.

Their loss to SFC was their first loss to a non-ranked team from South Dakota. Jefferson’s other two losses came to #1 Roosevelt and #2 O’Gorman. Their wins are over Brandon Valley and Lincoln.

The key for Jefferson this season has been their offense. They’re scoring more than 58 points per contest this season.

The emergence of Kaden Year as a consistent scoring threat has been huge for Jefferson.

Friday’s double header will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. and you can stream the action on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.