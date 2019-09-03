Jeff Hazard leaves an architectural legacy in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of the most iconic buildings in Sioux Falls and across the state were designed by architect Jeff Hazard.

From the Washington Pavilion to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, he has a lasting legacy in the state.

Hazard died after battling cancer. He was 64.

KELOLAND.com went across Sioux Falls to visit some of his works in town. There is a photo gallery below.

Salsbury Science Center, University of Sioux Falls

Center for Western Studies at Augustana University

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Sanford Imagenetics

The Outdoor Campus, Sioux Falls

Prairie Creek Campus, ELGSS, Sioux Falls, SD

Sammons Financial Center, Sioux Falls, SD

The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society National Campus, Sioux Falls

The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society National Campus, Sioux Falls

The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society National Campus, Sioux Falls

Memorial Middle School, Sioux Falls

The Children’s Inn

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Falls Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Jones 421, Sioux Falls

Orpheum Theater Center, Sioux Falls, SD*

Cherapa Place

Raven Industries Corporate Headquarters, Sioux Falls

Phillips Centre, Sioux Falls, SD

It’s not just in Sioux Falls; Hazard’s legacy is seen throughout the state. Below is a map of locations according to his resume.