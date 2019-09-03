Jeff Hazard leaves an architectural legacy in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of the most iconic buildings in Sioux Falls and across the state were designed by architect Jeff Hazard.
From the Washington Pavilion to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, he has a lasting legacy in the state.
Hazard died after battling cancer. He was 64.
KELOLAND.com went across Sioux Falls to visit some of his works in town. There is a photo gallery below.
It’s not just in Sioux Falls; Hazard’s legacy is seen throughout the state. Below is a map of locations according to his resume.