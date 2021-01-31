January KELOLAND.com quotes of the month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of stories are published each week on KELOLAND.com. In many of those stories, people from across the are quoted to help add context by presenting opinions, expressing emotions and unique expressions.

Here’s a look at 10 quotes from some of the top stories on KELOLAND.com for the month of January 2021.

Jan. 5

“I think, as South Dakotans, we should be very proud of our state; we are ranking in the top two or three states nationally on the percentage of the population that we’ve vaccinated so far,” Avera Dr. David Basel said.

Jan. 6

“We’ve got to unify as a nation. This election is over with. The transition needs to be underway and people need to move on,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) said after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Jan. 7

“The COVID really messed my lungs up. The only thing I can explain it is, they’re scarred. My lungs are scarred,” Nathan Foote said.

Jan. 8

“A lot of that ideas that kind of fit under socialism are actually quite popular; but when they’re labeled socialism, that’s sort of a way putting a black mark on something” South Dakota State University history professor Chuck Vollan said.

Jan. 13

“That’s kind of like urinating in the deep end of the pool and expecting it will stay there,” Sen. Troy Heinert (D-Mission) said about senators following Senate COVID-19 rules, going to the House and then returning to the Senate.

Jan. 15

“My name is Chance Storm C-H-A-N-C-E S-T-O-R-M just like the weather outside,” Chance Storm, a truck driver from Illinois, said.

Jan. 19

“It lives on you know, you get another family to live in there, they’ve got four kids; 2, 4, 6 and 8 years old banging around in that house, that’s perfect,” Bill Burns said.

Jan. 21

“We’re just looking for the most compelling love story that a couple has about why they didn’t get to have the wedding of their dreams because of COVID,” Wedding planner Renee Bauman said.

Jan. 22

“The cooperation between the tribe and IHS has been great. We’ve had our differences in the past, but we’re working very closely together and making a big difference with this pandemic,” Rodney Bordeaux, President of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe said about the vaccine distribution process with Indian Health Service.

Jan. 28