January 6 commission killed in Senate: South Dakota Senators react

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. With riot cases flooding into Washington’s federal court, the Justice Department is under pressure to quickly resolve the least serious cases. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — The proposal to create a bi-partisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has died in the Senate after being passed by the House last week. It was killed Friday afternoon, failing to attain the 60 votes it needed to go forward.

Both of South Dakota’s Senators, John Thune and Mike Rounds, were opposed to the bill, and each expressed their opposition in a different fashion.

Thune voted no on the bill, saying in a statement that he does not support the commission due to the existence of other investigations which are already underway.

“I support the ongoing criminal investigations by the Department of Justice, which have already led to hundreds of arrests. I also look forward to the conclusion of the bipartisan investigation that is currently underway in two Senate committees and reviewing their report. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi tainted this entire process by making it political from the start. I hope we can end it by simply finding the facts.“ Statement from Senator John Thune

Rounds for his part did not attend the vote, his office told KELOLAND News that he was otherwise engaged in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees.

“Senator Rounds is currently fulfilling his responsibilities critical to his role on the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees by meeting with strategic partners and military leaders in war zones overseas. As he did not cast a vote, the record will show that he did not support this legislation, which is congruent with his position on this particular commission.” Statement from the office of Senator Mike Rounds

Senate Democrats say the fight to create an independent commission will continue.