SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Ryan Jansa is loving the golf grind.

The 8-time South Dakota Golf Association amateur champion admits his last 10 days have been “nonstop golf.” He made his PGA Tour Champions debut last week during the Sanford International where he was awarded a sponsorship exemption.

After the Sanford International wrapped up at Minnehaha Country Club, Jansa went home, packed his bags and flew to California where he played a practice round Monday before carding six birdies and only one bogey during an event qualifier on Tuesday at Black Horse golf course at Fort Ord.

“The grind is always worth it,” Jansa told KELOLAND News Wednesday morning. “I don’t care what you do. I don’t care if you’re a golfer, if you play whatever. If you’re a runner, if you’re in business, that’s just part of it.”

Jansa’s grind has paid off as his score Tuesday qualified him for the PURE Insurance Championship, a three-day PGA Tour Champions event at historic Pebble Beach Golf Links. Only the top three scores from the event qualifier made it into the PURE Insurance Championship.

“I think anybody that’s a golfer or a golf fan of any kind grew up kind of knowing it’s like the Mecca of golf in this country,” Jansa said about the Pebble Beach Golf Links. “A true honor to be playing on the golf course with so many of my heroes that have played before. I’m looking forward to it a great deal.”

According to the Pebble Beach website, a public golfer can pay $625 plus a fee for a cart or caddie. Jansa said he’s walked the Pebble Beach course before with his daughter, Reese, but has never played it. He said he’ll take some moments to appreciate the beauty of the course, but he said it’s still 18 holes of golf.

“It’s just a golf course, you got to hit golf shots,” Jansa said. “You’re just gonna go out and play golf. There’ll be some moments out there where I’ll go ‘Holy cow. I can’t believe I’m here.’”

He’ll play a practice round on the course Wednesday and will be paired with a junior golfer Abi Newell, scheduled to tee off at 1:23 p.m. Pacific Time Friday and at 8:38 a.m. Pacific Time Saturday. Jansa said he wants to make sure Newell enjoys the experience as well.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her as well,” he said. “For me, the ideal situation would be to try to finish in the top 10 so I don’t have to go through the qualifying again next week for Florida.”

After shooting even par after three rounds (69-69-72) during the Sanford International, Jansa is prepared to keep pushing to play in more PGA Tour Champions events. He’ll be ready to keep grinding to make it into the field for the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in Jacksonville, Florida Oct. 6-8.

“If you pull the plug when you start running into adversity and you don’t have success right away, those are the people that just don’t end up successful,” Jansa said.