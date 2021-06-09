Jansa claims ‘AA’ girls golf individual state title with -8 performance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Reese Jansa claimed the class ‘AA’ girls golf individual title, following two strong performances at Bakker Crossing.

Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa finished in a tie for fourth in the 2019 class ‘AA’ girls golf state tournament. She was looking to build on that performance in 2020, but the season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“I actually practiced more in that time, than I ever have. Not having school for two months, I was out at the golf course everyday I practiced,” Harrisburg junior Reese Jansa said. “I just really found my true talent, I would say. Obviously I could do better, but I know that this is where I stand.”

A year later, Jansa would showcase that hard work in the 2021 State Tournament, opening with a 5 under 66 in the first round.

“I would say, with a six point lead going into Tuesday, I mean I can’t really be discouraged at any point, so I was like, I just need to dig deeper and find what I can truly do with my talents,” Jansa said.

The Harrisburg Junior backed that opening round up with a 3 under 68 in the final round, finishing at eight under par overall, surpassing Kim Kauffman’s 7 under mark in 2008.

Reese Jansa claimed the 2021 class 'AA' individual title. We'll have a full story on her performance tomorrow.



In the mean time, enjoy this near ace from Jansa. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/kJEwKWAOl1 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 8, 2021

“It’s means a lot to me. I mean Kim Kaufman has been one of my biggest role models since I was young, I always look up to her,” Jansa said. “She’s on the LPGA and I would love to be on that, so I just think that is really cool.”

“You know, she just caught fire obviously, I mean it was always there and it was probably more of a matter of when, than if,” Jansa’s Great Uncle Tom Jansa said. “It was going to happen and her game has matured and her mental part has matured and it’s just clicking right now.”

This year’s tournament title was extra special for the Jansa family as Reece’s great uncle, Tom, O’Gorman’s Head Coach, helped guide the Knights to a fourth straight team title while Reese claimed the individual crown.

“Our deal is the team, this is a team competition and I’m more than happy whenever one of our individuals win, but I mean, I’m always happy for whoever plays the best and obviously, I’m happier if it happens to be my great niece,” Tom Jansa said.

“I would always say it has been super supportive. We have a little bit of battles, but not too much. He’s always been there for me. He always wants the best for me and I think that’s always been super helpful,” Jansa said.

Reese will head to South Carolina next week to play in the First Tee National Championship. The tournament runs June 20-25.