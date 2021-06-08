Jansa and O’Gorman claim state titles in class ‘AA’ golf state tournament – highlights and results

Click the video player above to see highlights as seen on KELO-TV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa carded a -8 to claim the individual state championship, while O’Gorman won their fourth straight state team title.

Jansa connected on an impressive ten birdies and one eagle in the two eighteen hole rounds.

Jansa grabbed the lead early in round one when she shot three under par, in the first five holes. From that point on, the Harrisburg junior cruised.

On the team side, it was O’Gorman who claimed yet another golf state title.

