SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of January 5, 2024, there are now a total of seven bills filed in the South Dakota legislature dealing with marijuana. The two most recent of these are Senate Bills 42 and 43.

SB 42 is an act to modify provision related to medical cannabis.

Innocuously named, this bill, brought by the Committee on Health and Human Services on behalf of the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), would make various alterations to the existing laws surrounding medical marijuana.

The first substantial change would come in Section 4, wherein the bill seeks to add language surrounding testing.

Under current law, testing is only required for cannabis or cannabis products intended for sale. Additions to this section would increase testing, requiring that these products be tested immediately prior to transfer to another establishment, and immediately prior to presentation for retail sale.

Section 5 would go on to shift a stipulation that a dispensary may not sell more than 3oz of cannabis or product to someone within any 14-day period from Section 6 to the top of Section 5.

Later in Section 5, the bill would require dispensaries to determine whether a sale to a patient would violate this 14-day amount by referencing the DOH’s inventory tracking system.

In Section 7, the bill adds language that would move the ability of the DOH to impose probation and fines upon an establishment for violations from Section 8 to Section 7. This is in addition to the ability to suspend and revoke registration certificates, which already exist within Section 7.

Section 7 also would gain clarification that the DOH could not impose a probation period longer than six months, or suspend a registration certificate for more than six months, except in the case of a serious violation of patient health and safety. Even in this case, a suspension could not exceed one year.

Section 11 would also be added into law in SB 42, which would require the DOH to submit the names of medical card-holders to the prescription drug monitoring program.

SB 43, also filed by the Health and Human Services Committee at the request of the DOH, is meant to ‘establish procedures for the imposition of fines and probation against medical cannabis establishments, and to increase the allowable fee for a medical cannabis establishment registration certificate.’

The bill does this by striking language regarding establishments from an existing clause dealing with both establishments and patients, and adding new sections below directed specifically at establishments.

The first addition of SB 43 requires the establishing of procedures for establishing fines on establishments, which cannot exceed $10,000 per inspection of an establishment, and for probation, suspension and termination of registration certificates of establishments that commit certain violations.

The next item on the agenda for SB 43 is to substantially raise the amount which the DOH can charge in application fees for medical cannabis establishments. Under the current law, the maximum fees are capped at $5,000, with the upper limit allowed to be raised annually to adjust for inflation.

Under SB 43, the DOH asks that the upper limit be raised from $5,000 to $28,0000.

The existing statute states these fees are collected to generate revenues sufficient to offset all expenses of implementing and administrating that chapter of the law.

SB 43 amends this to state that the total fees should offset costs related to:

Program implementation and administration

Infrastructure and maintenance necessary for testing at the state lab

Establishing application and renewal fees for medical cards and non-resident cardholder registration

The remaining five marijuana-related bills, which we’ve covered previously, are outlined below.

The following is from this January 2, 2024 story, the first of our 2024 legislative marijuana coverage.

HB 1024 – An Act to require that an application for a medical marijuana registry identification card include a notice and acknowledgment of federal law regarding firearms and the unlawful use of a controlled substance

This bill seeks to require applications for a medical card to state that federal law prohibits users of marijuana, medical or not, from possessing a firearm. The bill would also require that applicants acknowledge via signature that they cannot possess a firearm if they use marijuana, and would have their application denied if they refuse to acknowledge that section.

HB 1036 – An Act to require that a dispensary post notice of the federal law regarding possession of a firearm and the use of marijuana and to provide a civil 3 penalty

A bill with a similar subject to 1024, HB 1036 would require dispensaries to post “WARNING: Federal law prohibits the possession of a firearm by certain individuals who are users of or addicted to marijuana” in multiple places on their premises.

Failing to post these would draw a fine of $250/day for as long as the federal rules surrounding firearms and marijuana are in effect.

SB 10 – An Act to require that a notification of medical cannabis certification be provided to a patient’s primary or referring practitioner

Under this bill, practitioners writing a certification for medical cannabis who are not a patient’s primary care provider would be required to notify the primary care provider or a referring physician of their decision to recommend certification for cannabis.

SB 11 – An Act to prohibit a practitioner from referring a patient to a medical cannabis clinic with which the practitioner or an immediate family member has a financial relationship and to provide a penalty therefor

Senate Bill 11 appears to be an attempt to guard against conflicts of interest in the medical industry and would prohibit practitioners from referring patients to medical clinics in which the practitioner or a family member has a financial relationship with.

A violation of this under the bill would be a Class 2 misdemeanor.

SB 12 – An Act to authorize certain employer actions regarding the use of cannabis by an employee or a prospective employee

This bill adds language to an existing law which would allow employers to fire or refuse to hire someone who tests positive for marijuana if they are in a ‘safety-sensitive job.’

It also adds a clause that says employers may enforce a drug-free workplace policy without creating an action for employment discrimination or wrongful termination.