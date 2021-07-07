Jamie Legg, S.F. West earn walk-off win over Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls West’s Jamie Legg connected on a run scoring single in the ninth inning to earn a 4-3 walk-off win over Pierre.
Pierre struck first in the third inning when there was an error that scored Jayden Wiebe.
Post 15 answered right back with three runs of their own, including two run producing singles by Ethan Behrend and Dylan Ades.
Despite trailing 3-1, Pierre got to work as they scored three of their own to build a 4-3 lead after four.
The game stayed at 4-3 until the seventh inning when a sacrifice fly brought in the tying run for Post 15 West.
Pierre got right back in the run column in the eighth when Elliot Leif blasted an RBI double.
However, Post 15 answered back with two runs of their own to send it to the ninth inning, tied at six.
Post 8 would score one run, but a wild pitch brought in a tying run for Post 15 in the bottom of the ninth.
Later in the ninth, Legg got a pitch that he was able to turn on and rope down the line for a single to earn the walk-off win for Post 15 West.
