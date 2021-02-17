Jacobson Family, city combine for $4 million ice skating ribbon, new plaza at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You will soon be able to go ice skating at Falls Park.

At Tuesday’s Park and Rec board meeting, the city released plans for an addition to Falls Park called the Jacobson Plaza. The new plaza will feature an ice skating ribbon of 12,000-square feet as well as a playground, restrooms and an open air shelter.

The project will be located just to the north of the Levitt Shell and borders the future Sioux Steel Development.

Design for the project is expected to be completed in Spring of 2021 with construction starting in 2022 and a grand opening expected for Winter 2022.

Funding for the $4 million project will be split between a donation from the Jacobson Family and the city of Sioux Falls.

The ice ribbon is similar to ice ribbons in Chicago, Spokane, Wash. and South Bend, Ind.